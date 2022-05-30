On Memorial Day, remembering the baseball players who served in Vietnam

Most baseball players didn't serve during the Vietnam War. Some, however, did interrupt their careers to fight in Southeast Asia. For them, duty, responsibility, obligation, and honor were as important as hitting the curve or perfecting the four-seam fastball. They certainly deserve to be remembered now.

Ed Figueroa originally signed with the New York Mets but was released from his contract after hurting his arm. That didn't stop him from joining the Marines and serving in Vietnam for a year. After he returned stateside, he resumed baseball and had a productive career playing for four teams. His best years (1976–78) were as a mainstay in the New York Yankee rotation as he achieved a 55-30 (.647) record, helping the Bronx Bombers to three A.L. Pennants and two World Series championships.

Garry Maddox was a premier defensive outfielder for the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies over his 15-year career. He was awarded eight Gold Gloves for his elite play ranging east, west, north, and south in Veterans Stadium to help the Phillies win their first ever World Series in 1980. Gary's defense was so good that Mets broadcaster and Hall of Fame player Ralph Kiner remarked, "Two thirds of the earth is covered by water. The other third is covered by Garry Maddox."

Before playing in the majors, though, Maddox had enlisted in the United States Army and served for two years in Vietnam. Then the Army released him to care for his family after his father became sick.

When he played, Maddox was a baseball revolutionary because he had a full beard back when many clubs still had grooming codes. (See, e.g., George Steinbrenner and the Cincinnati Reds.) In Maddox's case, though, he needed the beard because his skin was sensitive from exposure to the chemicals used in Vietnam.



Image by Will O'Toole.

Jim Bibby was a "big hoss" pitcher from a farming family who had unbelievable potential. He started in the Mets system before Uncle Sam came calling. In Vietnam, he was a truck driver. Just imagine being a truck driver in Vietnam delivering food, ammo, medicine, and other supplies over unpaved, pitted, potted, or even nonexistent roads, probably laced with land mines and other incendiary devices, all the while with potential enemy snipers in the bush.

Between his military service and spinal surgery, Bibby was out of baseball for a while. Nevertheless, by 27, he returned to the mound with four different clubs, pitched a no-hitter (1975), and led the National League in winning percentage in 1979 (.750) and 1980 (.760). Additionally, his veteran leadership anchored the last Pirates championship, the 1979 "Fam-i-lee" club.

Al Bumbry was an Earl Weaver type of player — that is, a good athlete who played fundamentally sound, smart baseball for his manager. His career spanned 14 seasons, mostly in Baltimore, and resulted in his being an integral part of nine Oriole teams that won at least 90 games and captured four division titles, two pennants, and a World Championship (1984). On a personal level, he was awarded 1973 Rookie of the Year, hitting a career-high .337 and leading the loop in triples (11). In 1980, he was selected to the American League All-Star team.

Bumbry's "heroics" on the ball field paled in comparison to those on the battlefield. He was awarded the Bronze Star "when his platoon intercepted a large shipment of supplies heading north to the Viet Cong military."

What really stood out about Bumbry, though, was his commitment to the men in his platoon. He later said:

I was a tank platoon leader in Vietnam for a year. It was all very stressful. I had nine vehicles and 45 men in my platoon, and I was responsible for all of our activities. The main thing was I was responsible for the lives of those men.

[snip]

At the same time, not neglecting your responsibilities, be very aware and conscious of your actions, but your main objective is to get yourself and your men back home safely."

Bases loaded, two out, two strikes...pressure? Not to Bumbry. That was a piece of cake.

Then there's Roy Gleason. He had promise. In 1963, his only season in the majors, he played in eight games, scored four runs, and hit 1.000. (That's not a typo.) His only at-bat was a double-laced off pitcher Philadelphia Phillies Dennis Bennet. The Dodgers won the pennant, but he was not on the World Series roster, although he did earn a ring.

His ring, like his baseball career, was lost in the bush of Vietnam. He was wounded in combat, earning a Purple Heart, and his injuries ended any real baseball career. He returned to the States, tried to hook on with various teams, and made some TV appearances, but his real dream, baseball, was over. A book about him details his experiences.

Each of the five served with distinction in Vietnam

None of the five will be inducted into Cooperstown, arguably because they lost their best years to the war.

Yet each embodied why Americans feel Americans are "special."

Each served with pride.

Each served with distinction.

Each served selflessly.

Each served with courage.

Each felt he was part of a team.

Each served with patriotic vigor.

Each helped his club win a World Series.

That last is not a coincidence.