On her last day, Jen Psaki lies about Abbott's baby formula

When news of the baby formula shortage first became widely known, one of the main causes, we were told, was that Abbott, the company that manufactures the formula, had put tainted formula onto the marketplace, killing two infants and forcing the FDA to shut down its plant. And indeed, that's exactly what Jen Psaki blamed during her final White House press conference before heading to MSNBC. Abbott, however, pushed back hard, with facts supporting something Psaki knew or should have known: a federal investigation has shown it's innocent of the charge.

There are multiple reasons why there is a baby formula shortage in America. The problem already began to make itself known last July thanks to the same supply chain issues affecting large swathes of America. That did not trigger action from either Biden or Pete Buttigieg, the stunningly incompetent Transportation secretary and daddy to twins dependent on formula (unless they've done something really freaky with Chasten Glezman).



When it comes specifically to Abbott, according to Tucker Carlson's Friday show, the main supplier of formula is the United States government. That's because its WIC program, which provides supplemental foods for women, infants, and children, contracts with Abbott for baby formula. There's no reason for the Biden administration not to have known that there was a slowdown. Incidentally, because Abbott worked with the government, that relationship inevitably squeezed out the competition, making the market vulnerable if Abbott went offline.

Tucker: Biden is in no hurry to fix the baby formula shortage | https://t.co/5J0C1hkK1K — American Thinker (@AmericanThinker) May 14, 2022

And of course, there's the fact that the Biden administration has been diverting massive amounts of baby formula away from American parents to illegal aliens crossing over our southern border. Again: The administration is letting American infants starve to ensure that illegal aliens are fed.

The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula.



The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce.



This is what America last looks like. pic.twitter.com/OO0V99njoy — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) May 11, 2022

By contrast, here's a grocery store shelf in Wisconsin:

From a pal in Wisconsin. This is Biden’s America, and you are a second class citizen. pic.twitter.com/LieGzdpLqa — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 13, 2022

But back to Abbott. It's true that the facility has been closed since the contamination scare. What's also true is that the factory has been deemed clear of contaminants, but the FDA refuses to certify it for reopening. Clearly, the government wants it closed. Perhaps that's to have a scapegoat. After all, on her last official day as press secretary, Psaki blamed the entire shortage (which goes back to last July) on the Abbott formula recall and plant closing:

Jen Psaki blames the baby formula shortage on February's recall and shuttering of the Abbott plant. pic.twitter.com/eJpPjzK8st — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 12, 2022

Abbott, however, politely pointed out, without explicitly saying so, that Psaki is lying — and she must know she's lying because it's not a secret that there is no evidence whatsoever that Abbott's formula had anything to do with the babies' death:

The facts, however, are critical: A comprehensive investigation by Abbott, FDA and CDC found no evidence that our formulas caused infant illnesses. Specifically... [2/11] — Abbott (@AbbottNews) May 13, 2022

All retained product tested by Abbott and the FDA during the inspection of the facility came back negative for Cronobacter and/or Salmonella. No Salmonella was found at the Sturgis facility. [4/11] — Abbott (@AbbottNews) May 13, 2022

Genetic sequencing on the two available samples from ill infants did not match strains of Cronobacter in our plant. Samples from ill infants did not match each other, meaning there was no connection between the two cases. [6/11] — Abbott (@AbbottNews) May 13, 2022

Open containers from the homes of the infants were also tested in three of the four cases; two of the three tested negative. The one positive was from an open container from the home of the infant, and it tested positive for two different strains of Cronobacter sakazakii… [8/11] — Abbott (@AbbottNews) May 13, 2022

The infants consumed four different types of our formula made over the course of nearly a year and the illnesses took place over several months in three different states. [10/11] — Abbott (@AbbottNews) May 13, 2022

The formula from this plant did not cause these infant illnesses. [11/11] — Abbott (@AbbottNews) May 13, 2022

If the Biden administration wants to help get formula on the market, it will tell the FDA to stop dragging its bureaucratic feet.

And yet it doesn't. I keep wondering if the administration wants to push matters to a crisis point. Food riots, especially revolving around starving babies, may be the thing that gets people so agitated that the Biden administration can declare martial law.

I can hear how paranoid and conspiratorial I sound. Once, I would have slapped myself and said, "Stop fantasizing. Get real!" But after two years of lockdowns, race riots, vaccine mandates, stolen elections, gender insanity, and open borders, I'm sliding closer to believing that the current administration is capable of anything.