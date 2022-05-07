Now announcing the Fauci's Follies Awards!

Recently, I posted a comment on Steve Kirsch's great website that got me thinking about what we have lived through with the COVID Conformity Experiment. In jest, I said, "Any thoughts on creating Darwin Awards for COVID? I propose a title like the Fauci Falsies."

I nominate the Michigan pathologist who is getting investigated by the medical licensing board for conducting autopsies without a mask. Reportedly, all his patients died, once again proving that the unmasked are heartless killers.

Here are some further thoughts on the idea of a COVID Darwin Award, Fauci's Follies.

For those who aren't familiar with the Darwin Awards:

In the spirit of Charles Darwin, the Darwin Awards commemorate individuals who protect our gene pool by making the ultimate sacrifice of their own lives. Darwin Award winners eliminate themselves in an extraordinarily idiotic manner, thereby improving our species' chances of long-term survival.

My "favorite" Darwin Award goes to the Frenchman who wanted to make absolutely sure he departed the gene pool. He took a lethal dose of poison, hung himself from a tree overlooking a surely fatal fall into the ocean, and proceeded to shoot himself in the head.

Things didn't work out exactly as planned. After taking the poison and hanging himself, while swinging, when he went to shoot himself in the head, he missed, striking the rope or the tree. This caused him to plunge to almost certain death in the frigid ocean. As luck would have it (if you want to call it that), he miraculously survived the fall. The shock of the cold ocean water caused him to throw up the poison.

So, having survived poisoning, hanging, shooting, and a death-defying fall, he unexpectedly accomplished his mission. He "Darwined" due to hypothermia.

This trigged a couple of thoughts.

First, in today's crazy world, my award-winner may be classified as a "COVID or expected COVID" death.

Secondly, are we really so different from my ill fated protagonist? With overhyped COVID fear porn, ridiculous early treatment restrictions, catastrophic lockdowns, novel "vaccines" that have historically failed, "safe and effective" meaning a few months of limited testing, dangerous "approved" expensive treatments, and unlimited poorly tested 'boosters," it sure seems as if the Powers that Be have tried hard to take us out — to Darwin us.

Sadly, many of our government's COVID actions make more sense to our sad Frenchman than us. Denying early treatments, not protecting the elderly, locking down healthy people, destroying the economy, mandating dangerous vaccines, and torturing children were more Darwin than Hippocrates. We can all unfortunately associate with our hanging man.

So what happens next? Having survived everything so far, is our hypothermia coming? Maybe the vaccines' long-term side effects or vaccine-associated diseases will be our downfall. If so, how do we make sure we don't die of the plunge?

Farcical Fauci's Follies awards may be an important protection for us for two reasons.

Firstly, Hegel is generally credited with "history repeats itself," which Marx later popularized, adding first as a tragedy, then as farce. I am more of Herbert Marcuse's belief that the lesson of Nazism is first as farce and then as tragedy. What we have gone through, Goebbels would certainly understand.

We've had farce with the constantly moving "COVID Science Driven" goal posts. Tragedy has resulted.

Secondly, the lesson learned by the people responsible for this tragedy, led by "I Am the Science" Anthony Fauci, is that they not only got away with our global COVID tragedy, but profited immensely. That is a lesson we cannot allow to stand.

So how to fight back? Use their Lucifer-worshiping bible against them. Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals lays out the perfect approach.

Ridicule is man's most potent weapon. There is no defense. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage.

I have sadly been following Fauci for over thirty-five years, and he is allegedly thin-skinned. I can't think of a more appropriately way to honor him than with a Fauci's Follies Award for "extraordinarily" idiotic medicine. From AIDS to COVID — how fitting.

We must stop Fauci and the global elites from their next act — whether it's turning the WHO into the global health cops, shredding the Constitution, or mandatory digital IDs moving us to the World Economic Forum's "you will own nothing and be happy" digital currency world.

Although Fauci's Follies Awards may seem a somewhat light-hearted approach to avoiding an increasingly dangerous future, Alinsky was right. "Ridicule is man's most potent weapon." All tyrants, foreign and domestic, understand that, and they will not be laughing.

But we can. If we laugh at Fauci and his Masters of the Universe, they at least will have no power over our minds. The next battle will be over our property, our bodies, or our freedoms. Not laughing matters.

It's a good start. Remember: history repeats itself. We don't ever want to repeat COVID history.

What's your favorite Fauci's Follies Award choice? I'll stick with the unmasked pathologist killing dead people for now. I wonder if the corpses were required to mask up!

Image: NIAID via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).