New evidence shows severe persecution at the hands of the Chinese Communists

Not long ago, I had a conversation with a family member who fancies herself to be on the left end of the political spectrum – however, her thought process is based upon emotion rather than truth and logic (as is the case with most, if not all American ‘progressives’), so her political views are completely predictable. Somehow, the topic of discussion wound up at China’s well-documented gruesome practices of organ harvesting.

Her response was genuine – she was in disbelief. She said something to the effect of, “Olivia, that doesn’t make any sense, how is a government allowed to do that?” I told her, “Well, they’re communists, they don’t have a government based upon Judeo-Christian morality like we do.” Like a good denier-of-fact American ‘liberal’, she said “I don’t believe that” and wrote it off – I was the Trump-loving conservative, and as Snopes had told her so many times before, I was guilty of disinformation.

Well, just this week, a human rights organization, the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, leaked new documentation of China’s persecution against the ethinic minority known as the Uyghurs. Sourced from domestic police and government entities in China, the files were compiled into a searchable website, and details exactly what you’d expect from a communist regime and their foot soldiers: mugshot-type photographs of those detained without due process, police instructions detailing a ‘shoot-to-kill’ protocol, and images of prisoners subject to ‘hooding’ while handcuffed. With the data dump, Chinese citizens with missing family members pored over the photos of the detainees, hoping to find their missing loved ones.

Chinese police leak reveals human cost of Uyghur incarceration https://t.co/32LjdSfx8S — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 25, 2022

Marx’s doctrine of communism emphasizes the need to throw off religion – and specifically given the context and era of his writings, the need to throw off the Christian religion. When speaking of the proletariat, Marx wrote, “Law, morality, religion, are to him so many bourgeois prejudices, behind which lurk in ambush just as many bourgeois interests.” How could a Communist revolution of a proletariat uprising succeed without the “radical rupture” from pesky Christian tenets like the sanctity of human life, monogamous nuclear families, and a hard work ethic?

Communism rejects the idea of a moral arbiter greater than man – the communist is the standard of morality, and anything goes. Comunist regimes throughout history share a commonality – they all batted a thousand for oppression and murder. But so many don't, or refuse to see! Of these unwitting comrades, Yuri Bezmenov said this:

They serve a purpose only at the stage of destabilization of a nation. For example, your leftists in the United States: all these professors and all these beautiful civil rights defenders. They are instrumental in the process of the subversion only to destabilize a nation. When their job is completed, they are not needed any more. They know too much. Some of them, when they get disillusioned, when they see that Marxist-Leninists come to power—obviously they get offended—they think that they will come to power. That will never happen, of course. They will be lined up against the wall and shot.

When will ‘certain Americans’ favor intellectualism and historical scholarship and rebuke their identity of ‘useful idiot’? Time is of the essence.