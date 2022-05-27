Miami Heat blatantly politicize Texas tragedy

Decent people—and organizations-- do not politicize a tragedy. They do not use a tragedy to further their own aims or agenda. Nor do they take advantage of a calamity in a blatant, public attempt at virtue-signaling.

There is no virtue in that.

Prior to Wednesday night’s NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, the stadium announcer stated: “The Heat organization, the Boston Celtics and the NBA family also mourn those who lost their lives in the senseless shooting that took place yesterday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.” The announcer then added, “Our hope is that the families, friends, coworkers and loved ones of all those impacted by this tragedy will find the comfort and strength they need, as they carry on in honor of those whose lives were lost.” A moment of silence was then observed for the 19 children and two teachers who were slaughtered by an apparently mentally ill 18-year-old named Salvador Ramos.

And then the Heat broadcast the following announcement: "The Heat urges you to contact your state senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for commonsense gun laws. You can also make change at the ballot box. Visit Heat.com/vote to register and let your voice be heard this fall."

This is unprecedented and deeply disturbing. So now major league professional sports teams are going to urge fans attending games to contact their representatives to lobby for or against specific causes, policies and bills in a manner that fits their political agenda?

In the Heat’s case, the fans were told to pressure lawmakers to pass gun control laws. Or vote them out of office.

Way to lecture and divide us yet again, Heat! Yay, team!

What’s next? Will the Heat announce the names, contact information, and addresses of congressmen with whom the team has political disagreements over its public address system before or during future games?

What’s arguably even worse is that those in charge of the NBA, and most of the league’s teams, are stomach-turning, world-class frauds and hypocrites. They voice no concern over the million or more Uighurs that have been imprisoned, tortured, or killed in China, lest the world’s biggest market be denied them.

Let’s pretend the Miami Heat broadcast the following announcement over its public address system prior to a game: ”The Miami Heat condemns the slaughter of millions of innocent babies in their mothers’ wombs, and urges you to contact your state senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for commonsense abortion laws.” Think the mainstream media, Democrat politicians, Deep State, and the Left in general would be a bit upset?

Yet the Heat’s blatant use of a horrific tragedy to harangue its fans has gone largely unreported. Why the difference? Well, first, we know the media will not report on this because they don’t find anything at all wrong with the Heat’s political pressure/coercion because it fits their own narrative and that’s all that matters to them. Second, to put it bluntly, most Republicans are pussies. They go along to get along, cautiously stick their finger in the wind to determine what people are thinking and who they might offend and how it might affect their chances to be elected, rather than acting bravely and on principle.

What if, say, the Minnesota Vikings or Green Bay Packers issued the following pre-game announcement to their fans: “In light of the fact that forced COVID-19 vaccinations have harmed countless thousands—and even killed many—we urge you to contact your representatives and pressure them to do the right thing…or else! Visit our website for tips on how best to antagonize them and unnerve their families.”

Or if the Texas Rangers announced: “Since the breakdown of the family and loss of faith in God has directly and inevitably led to horrific actions like the Uvalde shooting, we urge fans to call your representatives and demand that Bible study classes be made mandatory for all K-12 students.”

Or, prior to an Oklahoma City Thunder game: “The Oklahoma City Thunder share in your grief over the current administration’s energy, fiscal, and other policies that have hurt so many with the resultant skyrocketing inflation, supply line disruptions, rising crime rates, food shortages, etc., etc. Please go to UKCThunder.com/vote to register and let your voice be heard!”

Fans, do let your voices be heard. Don’t let teams use you like two-ply toilet paper. After all, you pay for everything they do. Push back on them, to paraphrase Maxine Waters.

And remember, its not the Heat, but the stupidity that’s so bad.

Image: Logo, via Wikipedia // fair use