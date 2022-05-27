Media snickerings about Trump's endorsement record are laughable

When Joe Biden was inaugurated in January 2021, the economy was strong, the U.S. border was protected, and the world was largely peaceful, thanks to President Trump.

All this, despite COVID-19.

One and a half years later, owing to successor Joe Biden's misgovernance, ineptitude, and lack of leadership, the U.S. and the world around have witnessed a series of unprecedented catastrophes.

Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high, resulting in a soaring cost of living. The supply chain crisis has caused a shortage of essential items such as baby formula. New York City, the world's financial capital, declared a state of emergency following the baby formula shortage.

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. border is unguarded, resulting in an unprecedented influx of illegal migrants and large-scale trafficking of illicit narcotics such as fentanyl.

The crime wave is rampant with shootings, and gang violence becoming a frequent occurrence.

Beyond the U.S., Biden's ill-planned and hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan left that country volatile and showed the U.S. to be an unreliable and uncaring ally on the global stage.

This doubtlessly emboldened Russia to intervene militarily in Ukraine. China is now making aggressive overtures toward Taiwan.

On the rare occasions when he makes sense, Biden’s rhetoric is divisive and irresponsible. He frequently demonizes his political opponents. He makes reckless claims about the potential and existing global conflicts that the White House is compelled to repudiate. Every utterance from Kamala Harris is an unmitigated embarrassment.

Even relentlessly obsequious Democrat lapdogs in the news media are finding it impossible to disguise these disasters.

The Democrats seem to be on track to face an unequivocal routing from the GOP during the midterms in November. Their fanatical pro-abortion protests and callous insensitivity after the Texas mass shooting at an elementary school will certainly make their defeat more emphatic.

With a Democrat defeat inevitable, the mainstream media have now resorted to being petty in addition to being mendacious, biased, and dishonorable.

They previously attempted to instigate a claimed squabble between their two foremost adversaries, President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, but failed spectacularly.

The overarching narrative they are peddling now is that Trump's influence in the GOP is waning and voters are deserting Trump because of 'his temperament and his character.'

Their biggest opportunity to push that narrative was the recent GOP primaries.

They focused on Georgia where some among the Trump-endorsed candidates suffered losses. There were hit pieces provocatively headlined with tripe such as: “Trump exposes the limits of his power with ill-fated endorsements,” or “Trump Vowed Vengeance, but Georgia Voters Rejected His Meddling,” or “Trump endorsements collapse in Georgia.”

But the most unintentionally hilarious headline was from the BBC. This is the very BBC that claims to always "act in the public interest, serving all audiences through the provision of impartial, high-quality and distinctive output."

The ticker on BBC World News on TV carried the caption, "Trump-backed Perdue trounced by Pence's pick.” The BBC’s American cousin, CNN, carried a column headlined: “Mike Pence's big night.”

CNN’s column by Michael D’Antonio claimed that “Mike Pence may well mark Tuesday's Georgia gubernatorial primary as the moment when his 2024 presidential bid got real.”

Pence is “posing as a kind of anti-Trump," he wrote, and "appears to be edging closer to a showdown with the former president over the GOP's 2024 White House nomination. Along the way, he seems to have settled into a now-familiar role as the Republican contender who, in his own words, has described himself as conservative, but not angry about it."

The piece concludes by invoking the divine, claiming “Pence's faith would also suggest that as he mounts a campaign, he believes that he has support for the most significant ally of all, the creator himself.”

The narrative being pushed is that Pence endorsed Governor Brian Kemp while Trump supported former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and the voters overwhelmingly voted for Kemp because of Pence’s endorsement.

What they are concealing is what another Georgian, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, observed about the contest in Georgia: That Gov. Kemp mounted a very strong campaign by using all the tools at his disposal that a sitting governor had. Kemp managed to raise a considerable amount of money. Kemp dedicated the final phase of the primary to demolishing Perdue as a candidate, but Perdue did not have the budget to counter Kemp's attacks.

Mike Pence was a passenger and not the driver of Gov. Brian Kemp’s electoral vehicle that raced to victory by a wide margin.

The media is obviously pitting Pence against Trump because a Republican taking on another Republican that ends up hurting both of them both and polarizing voters during the main contest is what they fantasize about.

The only problem with this fictitious narrative is that the meek and mild Mike Pence lacks the charisma, the verve, the energy, the enthusiasm, and the grassroots support to even think of taking on Trump.

Trump prevailed over adversaries that were myriad times tougher and more astute than Pence during the GOP primary, during the main contest, and during his presidency.

CNN is now using ‘sources’ to claim that Trump approved of the alleged "hang Mike Pence" chants from protesters who broke into the U.S. Capitol. They are probably hoping Pence will retaliate by dishing out dirt on Trump should a contest occur.

Pence was a good vice president for most of his term. But in a contest against Trump, he doesn’t stand a chance. Pence himself and the media who are pushing this narrative are acutely aware of this.

But the media no longer cares how they appear; their goal is to keep flinging filth hoping that some of it will stick. However, with Trump, they overplayed their hand to such an extent that they exposed their real motives.

This is why Americans' trust in the media, and its capacity to report the news fully, accurately, and fairly, is at a dismal 36% according to Gallup's trend from late last year.

Considering their abominable record, that number is high.

The fact remains that President Trump's record with endorsements was very strong. Trump secured 104+ victories, 6 losses (some of which were impossible to win), and 2 runoffs.

For someone who has been out of political office for almost one and a half years, this is an astounding accomplishment. In some cases, the races were close, and in other cases, the candidate seemed to be losing but Trump's endorsements made the difference. No other leader in any party has such sway over the public.

On the Democrat side, there is nobody, not even Barack Obama or Bill Clinton, who comes even remotely close to having such a stronghold on his voter base.

Trump’s strong showing proves once again that he continues to be a force to reckon with on the U.S. political scene.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0