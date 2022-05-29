Media miss: Pistol-packing woman neutralizes rifle-wielding 'active shooter' and saves countless lives

Here is a story that didn't make the nightly news:

A woman packing a pistol took out an 'active shooter' wielding an AR-15-style rifle.

Police: Woman killed man who fired rifle into party crowd Authorities say a woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people at a party Dennis Butler, 37, was killed Wednesday night after he pulled out the rifle and began shooting at dozens of people attending the birthday-graduation party outside an apartment complex in the city of Charleston, police said in a statement. The woman, who was attending the party, drew a pistol and fired, killing Butler, the statement said. No one at the party was injured. “Instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night,” Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett told news outlets Thursday.

How many lives were saved because she had a gun and didn't have to take time to call 911 and wait for cops

Instead of getting true stories like the one above, we get garbage from the Washington Post saying , essentially, that no one with a gun is ever a hero.

People who don't recognize that guns are frequently necessary to protect people from evil and danger are either willfully blind or ignorant.

Would the people in Ukraine be safe if they lived in a gun-free zone, or do they have a chance to survive because they are finally getting arms?

Did it make the people in Ukraine safer when the U.S and U.K. talked them into giving up their nuclear weapons in 1994, with the promise that we would protect them, or did it make them more vulnerable to attack by tyrants like Vladimir Putin?

In 2021, more than 100,000 people, including children, died because we have illegal drugs crossing the porous border, provided by Latin American criminals and China, and Joe Biden and his administration don't really care. Biden hasn't even visited the border or talked to the governors at the border in order to help stop the criminals and the drugs.

Instead Biden, and all of the government, are concentrating on destroying the economy with the war on fossil fuels, under the rubric of saving the planet from global warming.

Deadly year for weather disasters: 2021 storms cause most deaths in U.S. since Hurricane Maria in 2017 Weather-related events have resulted in the deaths of 538 Americans in 2021, making it the deadliest year for major weather disasters in the USA since 2017, Extremely hot temperatures in the Pacific Northwest caused hundreds of heat-related fatalities across Oregon and Washington in late June and early July.

The freeze and extreme cold in the South in February caused or contributed to the deaths of more than 125 people in Texas alone. For the 50 U.S. states, 2021 is the deadliest weather year since 2011, when 764 died primarily because of several violent tornado outbreaks across the South.

So climate disasters caused 538 deaths in 2021, equivalent to 1 1/2 days of drug deaths. More people died from drugs in one month of 2021 than in ten years of storm activity. At least 125 of these people died of record cold. How do we ever have record cold temperatures if fossil fuels, humans and everything else we are told cause warming actually did? Drugs, criminals and mentally ill people are a much greater existential threat to the survival of children and everyone else than computer-generated model predictions of a few degrees' temperature rise. Isn't it time the government and its supporters got their priorities straight? Shouldn't government policies be based on actual scientific data instead of inaccurate, easily manipulated, computer models?

The reason the story about the hero taking out a dangerous shooter doesn't get significant coverage is because it doesn't fit the leftist agenda to weaken the Second Amendment which has existed for decades. They only highlight stories that push the agenda.

We will know that the media, Hollywood, NBA teams, MLB teams, educators, and politicians finally care about the children when they go after prosecutors, judges, and politicians who support career criminals roaming the streets and seek to control the criminal activity at the border. Otherwise, they are just pretending to care.