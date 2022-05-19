Leftist media want to convince you that you're obsessed with 'replacement theory'

Anti-liberty leftists are always projecting their true national agenda, and they are currently doing it at full volume.

Do you find it extraordinarily odd that one extremist side of the political spectrum has been driven to distraction with one topic of discussion? Has everyone taken notice that just one far end of the spectrum can't stop its fixation with this subject matter?

These are some of the more disturbing examples that show the anti-liberty left has lost the plot:

That should be enough to make the point. Anti-liberty leftists and the nation's socialist media (but we repeat ourselves) have positively gone off the rails in projecting this. You shouldn't be surprised, since the Buffalo chumbucket (following the example of the Zelman Partisans) also was obsessed with this issue.

For the pro-freedom right, this is a nonexistent talking point, contrasted with the liberticidal left that can't stop talking about it. We aren't saying much about this, but that doesn't stop the anti-liberty left from lying and claiming we are. Even if you haven't used that particular word, it has a bunch of synonyms that mean the same thing, and failing that, you've no doubt used all the letters in "that" word.

So why did the admitted former communist and left authoritarian chumbucket bring it up? Because as soon as it struck a chord, the nation's socialist media took up the tune.

How do we resolve this dilemma? The obvious answer was sitting out in the open all along. Those who keep going on and on and on and on about this "issue" are the ones who are serious about it, because it is part and parcel of their true agenda. They are simply screaming about it to try and silence any opposition.

In his opening monologue from May 17, Tucker Carlson noted that the alleged mass murderer displayed many indications of mental illness, as has been the case with far too many mass murder suspects.

But instead of taking the intelligent approach to saving lives in addressing the cause of these all too common mental health issues with these mass murderers, anti-liberty leftists employ their flash-card psychoanalysis and first look at how they can exploit other people's pain for their political gain. Instead of looking at the fact that these criminals and chumbuckets always tend to display real signs of mental illness and are usually well known to law enforcement and the mental health system, ambulance-chaser "Democrats" forget about what could make a difference and try to use tragedy to again restrict our liberty and sensible civil rights.

You have to consider that for those of us on the pro-freedom right, it's been very confusing for the past few days. We never actually discuss something that is supposedly mainstream in the freedom community. But that is supposed to be the case according to the liberticidal left, and goodness knows these leftists spend so much time in their echo chamber that they should be aware of everything about us.

As Tucker Carlson explains in the video, anti-liberty leftists can't stop obsessing over this, making their agenda bloody obvious. He also cited more examples of them boasting of their agenda, but as he stated, he will no doubt catch some flak for doing so.

In a commentary entitled "The Media's Big Lie About the 'Great Replacement Theory' and Conservatism," Ben Shapiro echoed many of these sentiments.

[I]n 2012, Greg Sargent of The Washington Post observed, "The story of this election will be all about demographics[.] ... [R]ather than reverting to the older, whiter, more male version [of America's electorate] Republicans had hoped for, it continues to be defined by what Ron Brownstein has called the 'coalition of the ascendant' — minorities, young voters, and college educated whites, particularly women"; in 2013, the Center for American Progress stated, "Supporting real immigration reform that contains a pathway to citizenship for our nation's 11 million undocumented immigrants [sic] is the only way to maintain electoral strength in the future."

All of this is designed to falsely conflate Republican positions with an admitted former communist "left authoritarian" who made several other statements that prove he's not a conservative. In his own words, he described himself as an ethnonationalist and eco-fascist national socialist.

What does all of this mean? Sometimes the nation's anti-liberty, socialist left makes it all too easy to determine its true national agenda. Keep in mind all the basic rules of the regressive behavior of the anti-liberty left. Leftists label themselves the opposite of what they are.

While they label themselves "liberals," they are out to destroy liberty. Supposedly "progressive," they want to go back to the ancient ideology of collectivism, and they want to rule by an oligarchy instead of democracy.

They always project their tactics on others, so it should be clear that what many of them stated in the Tucker Carlson video is correct, and they are simply screaming at the top of their lungs to suppress the truth of what they are doing. It's almost as if they think drowning out all discussion of what they are doing will let them have free rein.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history and the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Adam Jones via Flickr (cropped).