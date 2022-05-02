Joe Biden's obscure priorities

It is the evening of the White House Correspondence Dinner and Joe Biden’s primary aim is to assure you know that the reporters in attendance from Fox News are vaccinated. There is an active border crisis, growing inflation, people still left behind from the tragic Afghanistan withdrawal, but none of these critical issues matter to him. He would rather spend his time proving a point than tackling the issues our country faces. Soaring gas prices are of no concern to him but, a conservative’s vaccination status is.

Notice that nothing was said about CNN or MSNBC, this largely because they are too busy feeding him softball questions in the press room 24/7 and are constantly working to hide his major failures. This points to a much larger issue. Biden’s priorities are clearly not in alignment with what is best for America, and this should frighten you to the core. Instead of producing ideas to combat the problems everyday American are facing, he is cracking jokes with his leftist counterparts on a national stage. To them it is all fun and games because it does not affect them. Joe Biden and the Democratic Party play by the rules for thee but not for me mantra as seen photographed throughout that very evening. Not to mention for the “leader” of the free world to do this is completely unprofessional and uncalled for.

Given the number of so-called “breakthrough” cases, does this three-vaccine requirement really follow the science? Do we really want to live in a country where someone’s vaccination status determines their ability to attend functions such as this one? Is this not the land of the free? It would appear not so much anymore.

Speaking of someone’s medical status, Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline can no longer be ignored. Shaking hands with thin air, forgetting where he is, and slurred speech are just a taste of what he has to offer as of late. What is worse is the perception this gives. To the rest of the world, Joe Biden’s America is a weak, maimed animal lying at the side of the road waiting to be finished off. This weakness is costing our future selves as he and his party work to destroy the very values that this country was built upon. Until Biden’s priorities change, there will continue to be increases in crime, skyrocketing inflation that is simply not transitionary as the White House labels it, as well as the end of election integrity. The time has come to shed light on Joe Biden’s obscure priorities and examine the dangers they contain for our country's well-being.

