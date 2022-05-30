Investigative reporting is extremely important, but apparently too much to ask of Democrats

Former congressman from Indiana and Democrat Lee Hamilton is a career politician — one who made a fortune as a "civil servant." Hamilton still dabbles in the political arena, and he recently wrote an article about the importance of investigative journalism. From his commentary:

This is what good investigative journalism does. It is an essential part of our representative democracy, offering all of us — the people who have the most at stake in who represents us in Washington and how they and other officials behave on our behalf.

Although the statement is true, it's difficult to receive, given his political affiliations and loyalties. He chooses to ignore elephants in the room like the corruption, collusion, and criminal activity of the DNC, the Hillary campaign, the Justice Department, and the accomplices throughout the Obama and Biden administration during the 2016 election cycle as they sought to take out their political opponent — a scandal that dwarfed Watergate. Not only did most of the media not care, or conduct due diligence via investigative journalism, but it also participated in spreading lies to the American people. The escapades of the Clinton Crime Family have been known by the media for decades — yet the puppets in the newsroom wanted Hillary in the White House so badly that they did everything they could to defeat Trump. There were endless investigations based on complete falsehoods. The swamp is deep.

The serial liars at The Washington Post and The New York Times, who spread actual fake news for years, were neither punished nor fired. In fact, quite the opposite — they received awards for their "excellent" reporting. The Pulitzer Committee is obviously as biased as the Democrat campaign workers who pretend they are investigative journalists. The write-up for the Pulitzer given to the news bureaus said:

For deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nation's understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign, the President-elect's transition team and his eventual administration.

However, when The New York Post broke the Hunter Biden laptop story, exposing family corruption, they didn't get accolades; they got censorship.

When Trump and others requested an investigation into Wuhan as the potential source of COVID-19, a majority of the media misled the public, calling it "an unproven right-wing conspiracy." They buried it just as they buried the laptop story — no impetus to report what turned out to be the absolute truth.

The media also participate in the war against fossil fuels, repeating doom and gloom from globalist interests — yet not once have I seen a factual investigative report looking at the link between global temperatures and fossil fuel consumption. There is no conclusive evidence, but the media don't care.

The media and other Democrats cared so deeply about the border and the illegal alien children that during the Trump years, they showed images depicting harsh treatment and abuse — except the photos were from Obama's Department of Homeland Security. Now the media rarely report on all the criminal activity and harm to children at the border because of Biden's failed policies — showing how little they actually care about objectivity.

Investigative reporting is extremely important. Sadly, most of what we see are Democrat talking points pushing an agenda and the silencing of the dissenters.

The Founding Fathers would be turning over in their graves. Instead of being true to the profession, modern journalists simply protect the powerful, so long as they are leftists. They are willing to lie continuously about people they want to defeat — and they certainly don't care about a "representative democracy" or fair elections.