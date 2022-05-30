Hold on to your wallets: Biden wants you to pay for 'compassionate reassignments'

Prior to his tenure as a congressman and president, Abraham Lincoln was a member of the Illinois state Legislature. In 1838, while speaking to a crowd in Springfield, Lincoln said:

At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.

For Lincoln, the greatest threat to the American Republic — a unique structure where government is subservient to citizens — is our own suicidal tendencies. He believed that the fate of freemen can go in only one of two directions: liberty and prosperity for all earthly time or self-extermination. Lincoln acknowledged that destruction would be a process, not realized in a single catastrophic moment — and his prophetic warning appears to be nearly realized. We have borne witness to endless acts of intentional degradation of our national fabric, and the trend continues today.

Beacons of American vitality, particularly our dollar and our military, face unrelenting onslaughts from Biden and the Democrat-Marxists, and their newest proposal does both — as the old saying goes: "kill two birds with one stone." Referred to as a "compassionate reassignment," a new proposal of the United States Army would allow Alphabet People in the military to transfer bases if they take offense at "discriminatory" laws in their current locality — with the American taxpayer footing the bill. From a military news outlet:

If enacted, it could be one of the most progressive policies for the force amid a growing wave of local anti-LGBTQ and restrictive contraception laws in conservative-leaning states[.] ... The policy would ostensibly sanction soldiers to declare that certain states are too racist, too homophobic, too sexist or otherwise discriminatory to be able to live there safely and comfortably.

Traditionally, a military serves one purpose — to be as deadly as possible in order to promote peace through strength. However, under the current regime, the military is nothing more than a "woke" apparatus, pushing the country the way of the dinosaur, and its citizens into global subjugation.

In an earlier move toward suicide, the military allowed the admission of women into combat roles. When those in favor of maximum lethality opposed, we heard the rabid screams of the "progressives" — "but what if they can meet the standards?!" So, as we know, women were allowed to compete against men, vying for roles of extreme physicality — and as we also know, they can't compete against men. When they couldn't meet the standards, the standards were lowered. Now, after a night out making poor decisions, those same sub-par women, who shouldn't even be there in the first place, can request a change in their duty station so they can kill unintentionally created children in peace — oh, and we're paying.

The madness is never-ending.