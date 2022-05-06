Get ready for another 'summer of love'

In 2020, we watched as rioters destroyed buildings and lives throughout our cities in the wake of George Floyd's death. Get ready for another summer of riots and destruction. The White House has legitimized such behavior by calling MAGA Republicans the most extreme in our history.

The leaked working opinion authored by Justice Alito concerning overturning Roe v. Wade has provided the necessary unifying principle for the radical left. Sen. Warren (D-Mass.) helped light the fuse outside the Supreme Court Building by inciting the crowd when she told them, "We won't go back." In the past, Sen. Schumer (D-N.Y.) threatened justices on the steps of the Court in 2020: "I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Already liberal groups are organizing protests to SCOTUS rulings. Now the addresses of the Republican-appointed justices have been published for a walk-by next week. This type of intimidation may be illegal in Virginia and could be viewed as interference in a legal procedure. Certainly, among the pro-abortion crowd are radical persons who would advocate violence to stop such a ruling against Roe. Afterall, intimidation is one of Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals.

During the 2020 riots in Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan proudly touted the neighborhood takeover as the "summer of love." Clearly, at a later date, she modified this optimistic outlook. But she gave legitimacy to the rioters. In cities such as New York, Mayor de Blasio permitted the rioters free rein and held the police back. Groups such as Antifa and BLM are allowed to attack and threaten peaceful protesters as in Portland, when they attacked a group supporting a Republican candidate for governor of Oregon. The police arrived only after Antifa had left the area, despite the headquarters being across the street.

The election in many Democratic cities of criminal-friendly district attorneys ensure more violent events. Witness the non-charges in the attack on comedian Dave Chappelle in L.A. by D.A. Gascon, despite the attacker having a knife in his bag. As the loss of police resulting from the defund movement and lack of political support limits response time and type of response, violent events will be more likely.

Is there any rationale for overturning Roe? The answer is yes. This is debatable, since the 1973 ruling is based upon "a right to privacy" not enumerated in the Constitution. Rulings of long standing have been reversed, including Plessy v. Ferguson (separate but equal) and Dred Scott, for instance. The problem for us is the distortion of the record by the left, which inflames the radicals. They state that the right to contraceptives, interracial marriage, and education for gays would be eliminated. This is echoed by Biden in the White House, legitimizing the claim. More extremist will act out as a result.

The weakening economy leaves the vulnerable feeling hopeless. Some will be more likely to act out. Why does the administration ignore the threat to regular people by inflation? Inflated dollars will be used to pay off the debt, which would be unmanageable otherwise. The flooding of illegals across the border provides cheap labor to companies that helped pay for Biden's election. Eventually, the Democrats hope to gain them citizenship to vote accordingly later. However, the critical situation is the anarchy that results, which allows more election fraud in 2022 as Americans are distracted by other issues. The use of drop boxes in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic has been enshrined in some states. Evidence exists that those irregularities occurred in 2020.

The reckless talk by the administration regarding the war in Ukraine is concerning. In the statements, they routinely take credit for aggressive activities. This allows Vladimir Putin to position Russia as threatened by America in a proxy war. All this talk increases the likelihood that the war will widen. But it all is part of the anarchy that the administration powers want to capture more power ahead of the 2022 elections. In Europe, double-digit inflation is the norm presently. Our leadership want to bring about that situation here. When you have few accomplishments for the voters (but success for the elite), you must distort. That's politics.

