For reparations, here's how many minorities each white American has to support

By 2030, of every 1,000 children worldwide, 15 will be U.S. whites (15/1,000). Corresponding figures for all regions can be obtained from the U.N.'s World Population Prospects."

Thanks to Critical Race Theory, America's white children are being steadily enlightened about their "white privilege" (Peggy McIntosh, 1989). Already, 62 percent of Americans demand that schools teach about systemic white racism. White children are made aware of their historical debt –– primarily, but not only, to black Americans.

Moreover, white kids are being encouraged to pay reparations to black Americans, three quarters of whom already count on such redress. However, white children also hear debates about whether U.S. blacks are actually entitled to more aid than blacks in sub-Saharan Africa, who were robbed by slave traders of the progress –– such as the largely missing industrialization –– that their enslaved brethren could have brought about. Already in 1999, the West's debt to Africa was calculated at $777 trillion, payable within five years. In short, America's white children are getting ready to do something for all Africans. Harvard University provided them with an example when it committed, in April 2022, $100 million for slavery reparations.

In 2030, blacks in sub-Saharan Africa will have 270 out of 1,000 children worldwide, plus another 30 in the global –– mostly American and Brazilian –– diaspora (300/1,000 total). So 15 white U.S. children will not only face the challenge of taking back vital industries from cognitively superior East Asians (135/1,000) and caring for ever more of their own elderly, but also want to give 300 black African peers a helping hand.

What must the curricula look like in American kindergartens and schools today in order to not only inspire, but also empower these 15 to deliver material and social progress for the 300 in due time?

Furthermore, what must happen so that these 15 are also capable and willing to support their Hispanic peers south of the border, who will make up 75 of every 1,000 children worldwide in 2030? Because Latin America suffers from the economic effects of premature deindustrialization, any support –– from cash transfers to immigration to the U.S. –– is most welcome. In short, how do we optimize the kindness and usefulness of these 15 for the 375, so that one white person will work to assist 25 "minorities" with truly tangible results?

But wait. Shouldn't indigenous Europeans of the E.U. –– who will have 25 of every 1,000 children worldwide in 2030 –– also help pay the racial debts of their American peers? These Europeans share with American whites the very ancestors –– who actually owned much of Africa –– from whom white guilt was inherited. In that case, the guilty 15 would become the guilty 40, who will then compete with those 135 smarter and more industrious East Asians while they also work for some 375 black Africans and Hispanics. E.U. contributions to paying the racial debts of American whites would mean that one U.S. white will have to provide for not 25 minorities, but only nine or ten.

In return, however, U.S. whites need to stand by Europeans in looking after Arabs, who will have 75 out of every 1,000 children worldwide in 2030. They were once colonized by whites, and very few of them are now among the rich. So the 375 become 450 people in need of assistance. Every white provider of reparations will have 11 protégés.

On the other hand, if Central and South Asia are included (with 275 of 1,000 children worldwide in 2030) –– almost all of them former colonies and many also in premature deindustrialization –– the ratio is 40:695. In other words, every bearer of historical guilt will have to compensate about 17 people worldwide. However, if the indigenous children of the United Kingdom (4/1,000) also participate in this noble task, then –– at a ratio of 44:695 –– the burden per guilty individual is reduced to a mere 16 needy persons.

Of course, worldwide racial restitution starting in 2030 would be easier if whites, including Slavs, did not have only six percent of global offspring. It would be easier for the reparations program if whites could still boast the approximately thirty-six percent they enjoyed in 1914.

Possibly, however, the humility for such an altruistic effort would not yet be felt deeply enough at a global population share that easily allowed Europe's empires to sacrifice eight million young men in the First World War. Now we can only hope that as many entitled people as possible still get their allocations quickly, before whites have dwindled to a negligible, deadbeat minority.

Gunnar Heinsohn (*1943, professor emeritus) headed Europe's first institute for genocide research at the University of Bremen from 1993 to 2009. At the NATO Defense College (NDC) in Rome, he launched the subject of war demography in 2011 and taught it until 2020.

Image: PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay, Pixabay License.