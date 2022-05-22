Elon Musk is going on the offensive with a ‘hardcore’ legal department

Elon Musk is proving to be an exceptionally interesting person. He’s been a Democrat throughout his years in America and still believes in anthropogenic climate change. He’s an extraordinary innovator who thinks “bigger” than almost anybody in the world. And like Donald Trump, who probably would have continued as a moderate if the left hadn’t gone “scorched earth” on him, Musk is responding to leftist attacks against him since he announced his plan to buy Twitter not by meekly retreating but by announcing that he intends to fight them all the way.

Last week, within a day of Musk tweeting that he intends to vote Republican in the next election, Business Insider published an article in which a woman’s friend claims that the woman told her that Elon Musk propositioned the woman, grabbed her butt, and exposed himself to her. The “proof” is that Musk paid the woman $250,000 to go away.

Some proof. To someone as wealthy as Musk, $250,000 is chump change and well worth the price to get rid of a nuisance lawsuit that would require him to appear for a deposition and respond to other pre-trial discovery, and then go to court, creating the risk of having a judge or jury decide to punish him for being rich and famous.

Musk knew this was coming, for he’d tweeted out, “Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in the coming months.” He also castigated the entire Democrat party:

Judging by the relentless hatestream from the far left, this tweet was spot on — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2022

Still, Musk was able to put the attacks in perspective:

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

And had a good laugh about them:

Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect. 🤣 https://t.co/qSNH7lsn72 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

But all is not trenchant, witty, or accurate tweets. Musk is out for blood—he says so straight out:

My commitment:



- We will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win.



- We will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers like Perkins or Cooley who thrive on corruption.



There will be blood. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

In addition to giving everyone fair warning that, if they push, he will push back much harder (perfect game theory), Musk is also using his enormous platform to broadcast the Democrats’ political sins and, again, to say that he’s planning to fight:

All true.



Bet most people still don’t know that a Clinton campaign lawyer, using campaign funds, created an elaborate hoax about Trump and Russia.



Makes you wonder what else is fake.



https://t.co/avtjEdthmA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

I am indeed out for blood — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

“Makes you wonder what else is fake” doesn’t sound like an abstract rumination. It sounds like a tocsin, warning leftists that he has a good idea exactly what’s fake and, whether he purchases Twitter or not, will make sure everyone knows.

Sundance, at The Conservative Treehouse, is darn pleased about these developments. He’s especially pleased about that Hillary tweet because he thinks it may take someone like Musk to break through the stranglehold leftist institutions have on the brains and knowledge-base of non-political Americans:

We must remember the vast majority of people in the U.S. have no idea the scale of corruption that took place within the Trump-Russia and Spygate operations. This trial is becoming a vending machine for red pill distribution. Also, perhaps keep in mind where you were a few years ago. Imagine, as an example, all of these newly awakened people finally discovering and accepting the FBI are the bad guys. It likely took many CTH readers multiple years and dozens of examples before that acceptance was grounded. These are bitter pill acceptances, that eventually do lead to major changes in the social fabric and cohesion of a nation; but it’s a painful journey. Final thoughts… Do not dismiss the importance of what Elon Musk is doing. In addition to introducing millions of Americans to something they are newly experiencing, this shift in cultural opinion is akin to Musk playing the role of John Galt and swinging the social control pendulum away from the government.

Remember: Sometimes things must get worse before they can get better and that, in fortunate nations, the right person appears at the right time, whether it’s Joan of Arc, Winston Churchill, Donald Trump or, maybe, Elon Musk.

Image: Elon Musk (edited). YouTube screen grab.