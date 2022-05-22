Does science owe reparations to God? Consider: God gave science everything to investigate, to supposedly prove or disprove. God gave humans faith and belief and the chance at everlasting life. Yet many scientists have done all they can to supersede God, banish Him, disprove His existence. And, in doing so, their clinical virtue signaling has robbed hope end meaning from the lives of countless millions, and, sadly, too often made a mockery of science itself.

Someone once said, “They blinded me with science.” Those words ring especially true in this (almost?) post-pandemic time of hoaxes. God is the way, the truth, and the life. Whether many scientists wish to admit it or not, science mostly grasps at determining what God's natural laws are and what they do. Neither scientists nor “experts” created the cosmos. They—like the rest of us—merely try to interpret it. But it is clear that many of them simply do not like the idea of a power higher than their own. (See also: Dr. Fauci.) The German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche famously stated, “God is dead.”

At one time in the past, it was “settled” science that the Earth was flat, and was the center of our solar system, if not the universe. The most learned doctors believed in using leeches to bloodlet the seriously ill. In the 1960s and 1970s, most climate experts considered global cooling to be an existential threat. And many thought the “Population Bomb” was going to go off in the coming years causing mass starvation across the planet. We were soon to experience a “Silent Spring” due to a mass extinction event.

Between 2002 and 2006, scientists--- and Al Gore-- stated that Mount Kilimanjaro would be permanently devoid of snow and ice by 2020 at the latest. That hasn’t happened.

More recently, COVID-19 was first considered by experts to be no big deal -- and we were told to go about our business, masks not necessary. Shortly thereafter, the same experts told us that it may, in fact, kill us all…if we didn’t wear at least one mask and stay home until otherwise notified. Finally, we were told that we must get vaccinated, that if enough of us got vaccinated we would reach “herd immunity” and could get back to something approaching normal. Turns out, the vaccines did not prevent anyone from transmitting—or contracting -- the virus, perhaps repeatedly. Good thing previous vaccines against smallpox, measles, and polio didn’t work that way.

None of this is to say that science isn't necessary, just that it's not flawless. God, on the other hand is both. Scientists squabble over whether the universe has always been here or if there was a beginning, a “Big Bang.” if there was a beginning, how did it occur, what triggered it? What made RNA and DNA appear, etc.?

Science is but a tool mankind uses in an attempt to ascertain information, to identify the truth. But the truth is, scientists, like men in general, struggle with this endeavor. They -- and we -- often make wrong assumptions, inaccurate guesses, and off-base hypotheses. Some no longer believe there is such a thing as the truth. Ultimately, we will find that the truth is…the truth is. And that it resides in God. And we should be grateful for that.

Meanwhile, the science is never settled…or it wouldn't be science. Anyone that tells you otherwise is not a legitimate scientist. The God that made us, piqued our curiosity, and bid us to search the heavens, made science possible as He made everything else.

God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.

We all owe Him reparations for that.

Photo credit: Smithsonian Institution