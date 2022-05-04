Democrats' craziness as they contemplate Roe v. Wade’s end

With the news about the Supreme Court’s draft opinion reversing the unconstitutional, unlawful, ahistorical, and dishonest Roe v. Wade decision, people are getting a deep look into the totalitarian, death-obsessed heart of the Democrat party. Here’s a rundown looking at the Democrats’ repulsive craziness.

1. As a predicate to how far Democrats have traveled in less than two decades, we’ll start with the abortion journey of Joe Biden, a self-proclaimed Catholic:

1.2. In 1982:

1.2. By 1987, Biden borked Robert Bork, something about which he’s still proud, even though it was he who, along with Teddy Kennedy, damagingly politicized the Court and the nomination process:

BIDEN: This was "the main reason why I worked so hard to keep Robert Bork off the court." pic.twitter.com/ROQdODbmnM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 3, 2022

1.3. In 1994 and 2003, Biden was still lukewarm on abortion:

Biden voted for the “Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003.” https://t.co/mEz9c56Dty — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 3, 2022

1.4. In 2006, Biden clung to the “safe, rare, and legal” mantra:

Joe Biden, 2006: "I do not view abortion as a choice and a right. I think it’s always a tragedy, and I think that it should be rare and safe, and I think we should be focusing on how to limit the number of abortions.”



Today Biden supports abortion on-demand until birth. pic.twitter.com/R45umDefNu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2022

1.5. Even now, while Biden admits that it’s a child who dies with every abortion, this lawyer and senator doesn’t understand that the Court’s role isn’t to make policy but is, quite simply, to determine what’s constitutional and what is not:

BIDEN: "The idea that we're gonna make a judgment that is going to say that no one can make the judgment to choose to abort a child based on a decision by the Supreme Court I think goes way overboard." pic.twitter.com/Kxr2D537LZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2022

1.6. Biden claims that returning abortion to the states, consistent with the Constitution, is “radical”:

Biden calls leaked draft of Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade “radical decision.”



Do you know what’s radical?



Murdering babies.pic.twitter.com/kWPkf2IZ2M — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 3, 2022

1.7. And most significantly, Biden abandons entirely the principle of America as a constitutional democratic republic, in which the people have a say about the big issues, and openly calls for tyranny:

BIDEN: "There are so many fundamental rights that are affected by that, and I'm not prepared to leave that to the whims of the public at the moment." pic.twitter.com/60A8ma69ff — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 3, 2022

2. Meanwhile, other leftists were at work, too, craving despotism and being insane:

2.1. Rep. Pramila Jayapal shares Biden’s misunderstanding about the Court’s role:

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal: “These [Supreme Court] justices are acting like this is somehow something that they have the right to change. They do not have the right." pic.twitter.com/5Hnqr5CAPC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2022

2.2. The Democrats are back to their plan to pack the Court to get their way:

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer suggests court packing is on the table if Democrats win in November pic.twitter.com/n8JXzJoaUf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2022

2.3. Leftist protests explicitly target the conservative justices and vividly illustrate the absence of coherent arguments:

2.4. The scarier looking leftists explicitly call for violence:

Pro abortion activists are now openly calling for and threatening violence and unrest. pic.twitter.com/LeE2QaGzEW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 3, 2022

2.5. You get a glimpse into the truly dark heart of the pro-abortion crowd when some give their answer to the serious question of whether aborted fetuses are being turned into fuel:

This is what pro-abortionists think of aborted babies. These are the same people furious at the thought of #RoeVWade being overturned. @LiveAction pic.twitter.com/Pdyz0Q93XD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 3, 2022

2.6. Yamiche Alcindor expresses horror at the thought of more Black and Hispanic children:

Yamiche Alcindor is worried that "women who are poor, women of color...will be forced to have pregnancies that they cannot afford to terminate, and pregnancies that will then turn into children." pic.twitter.com/oqhd1vD11y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 3, 2022

3. And now, a few observations:

3.1. Justice Roberts’s commitment to finding the leaker is suspect, considering that he’s asking the Marshal of the Supreme Court, not the FBI, to do the investigation. The Marshal has no investigative powers. (Or Roberts doesn’t trust the FBI, which is also a possibility.)

3.2. I wouldn’t trust the FBI either:

Is the FBI going to raid the house of the Politico reporter who published the Alito opinion? Or is that just reserved for reporters who get Ashley Biden's diary? — Whispers of Dementia (@mgEyesOpen) May 3, 2022

3.3. While seven White men forced abortion on America in 1973, leading to the loss of around 20 million Black children, in 2022, a Black man and a woman are part of a decision that will save the lives of future Black and other minority children.

3.4. As many have pointed out, so-called “transgender women” (i.e., men) have utterly vanished from Democrat discourse. These mentally-ill people were always pawns used for political ends.

3.5. To their enormous credit, both Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D. AZ) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D. WV) are currently holding strong on their refusal to destroy the filibuster.

Image: In 1972, George McGovern, the Democrat presidential candidate, opposed abortion, fearing he’d look too extreme. Cartoon by Edmund Valtman, Library of Congress.