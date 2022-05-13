Dan Crenshaw reveals his true colors, again

A few days ago, GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia, and Dan Crenshaw from Texas, were involved in a heated online exchange over providing U.S. aid to Ukraine

Since Russia's incursion began, the U.S has supplied Ukraine with billions of dollars in aid. Back in March, the House and the Senate approved $13.6bn for ‘assistance’ to Ukraine. On Tuesday, the House approved $40 billion more in aid. At the beginning of the month, Biden had requested $33 billion but the House generously offered $7 billion more.

The aid to Ukraine comes as the US, under Biden, is struggling on several fronts.

The inflation and supply chain crises are the worst of their kind in recent US history. The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that there is a shortage of baby formula.

The border is open and unguarded. This has allowed an influx of unvetted illegal aliens. Experts say this is the leading cause of the crime wave plaguing the nation. The open borders have facilitated the smuggling of illicit fentanyl into the US. The Wall Street Journal reported that drug-overdose deaths in 2021 topped 100,000 for the first time in a calendar year.

Rep Crenshaw tweeted this WSJ article and blamed Biden for not caring.

Our open border -and the fentanyl pouring across it - is killing Americans in record numbers. Biden doesn’t care.



They only care what the radical immigration groups think, not you. https://t.co/J0yaYnnPFm — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 11, 2022

A Twitter user confronted Crenshaw for the disparity between his utterances and his actions

Yeah you sound off about that stuff but then you vote yes on the $40 billion to Ukraine — Chigg Bungus (@BungusChigg) May 11, 2022

Crenshaw responded that his rationale for voting yes to the $40 billion Ukraine aid

Our open border -and the fentanyl pouring across it - is killing Americans in record numbers. Biden doesn’t care.



They only care what the radical immigration groups think, not you. https://t.co/J0yaYnnPFm — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 11, 2022

Next, Rep. Greene challenged Crenshaw for supporting a proxy war against Russia

So you think we are funding a proxy war with Russia?



You speak as if Ukrainian lives should be thrown away, as if they have no value.



Just used and thrown away.



For your proxy war?



How does that help Americans?

How does any of this help? https://t.co/dButTWOqAZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 11, 2022

Instead of expounding his rationale for aid to Ukraine, Crenshaw hurled an insult at Greene

Still going after that slot on Russia Today huh? https://t.co/WFtgrvTS6m — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 11, 2022

Green responded by reminding Crenshaw that she was focused more on national issues.

Sanctions aren’t stopping anything, but they are driving inflation and fuel prices.



I refuse to vote for useless measures that cause problems but solve none.



While you send $40 billion for your proxy war against Russia, I’m focused on baby formula for American babies. https://t.co/dJLNoECjaB — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 11, 2022

Since the exchange was over aid to Ukraine, let's look at the situation on the ground.

There is no transparency on how past aid sent to Ukraine was spent and there will be no transparency on how the $40 billion will be spent. There will also be no details on how much of $40 billion actually reached Ukrainians in unfathomable peril.

Ukrainian officials recently said that in addition to Ukrainian forces, nearly 20,000 foreign fighters are defending Ukraine against Russia. If the aid is used to buy weaponry, it is quite likely that this weaponry will end up in the hands of unvetted mercenaries. What if they sell these arms in the black market to nefarious forces for a quick profit? What if those forces use it to conduct terror attacks?

Some experts have pointed out that, the defense contracts are being given to those arms dealers who donate to House members and Senators in Washington.

Beyond the weaponry, the question is: will the food, medicine, and clothing sent to Ukraine actually reach those in need, or will they be pilfered and sold to third parties?

Perhaps the money will travel around the world in the form of paybacks to all those who voted for the aid to Ukraine.

The record of both the Biden administration and Ukrainian officials on transparency and integrity isn’t exactly stellar.

If Biden is interested in peace, the only solution is diplomatic. Throwing money at Ukraine and uttering strong words against Russia is not going to resolve the situation and neither is it going to make the world safer. The only way to resolve this crisis is to compel both parties to engage in a dialogue such that a deal is struck.

Back to the spat on Twitter between Crenshaw and Greene.

The public utterances of politicians usually emanate from pre-authored talking points. But on Twitter, the reaction is often visceral. It exposes the mindset of an individual.

Russia Today (RT) is a Russian state-controlled international television network funded by the Russian government. By claiming that Green was “going after that slot on Russia Today” Crenshaw was calling Green an agent of the Russian government, i.e., a traitor.

Previously in the House, when Taylor had questioned the rationale behind the $40 billion aid to Ukraine, Democrat lawmaker Jamie Raskin, dismissively ordered Green to not parrot the Putin propaganda.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said last night: "$40 billion for Ukraine, but there's no baby formula for American mothers and babies... Stop funding regime change and money laundering scams." Here's how Jamie Raskin responded on behalf of House Democrats, now a 100% war-crazed party pic.twitter.com/WrsolkggKg — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 11, 2022

But Raskin is a Democrat. This is how Democrats respond when challenged: they accuse the questioner of being a Russian agent.

The least one expects from a Republican such as Crenshaw is to engage in a healthy debate. He could have put out a tweet thread where he explained his rationale. But instead, he aped a disgraceful Democrat attack by in essence accusing a fellow party member of treason. This was the very sort of attack the Democrats used to delegitimate President Trump.

This isn’t the first time the two have feuded.

Back in January, Crenshaw blasted Greene as "a Democrat" or "just an idiot" after she told him to "stop calling himself conservative" for wanting the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help improve the COVID-19 testing process throughout the country.

To be fair, there will always be a difference of opinion in even the best of teams. The way to deal with these differences is to engage in debate and respect the diversity of opinion.

This isn't the first time Crenshaw has let his true feelings show.

Previously, Crenshaw branded members of the House Freedom Caucus as “performance artists” and “grifters.” Crenshaw was also among the Republicans who defended the results of the 2020 Presidential elections. He even went on MSNBC to call Biden a legitimate President. Crenshaw also derided claims that electoral fraud had occurred.

The GOP will win back the House and the Senate. The winners will have the letter ‘R’ before their names. However, inducements from the Washington Democrat establishment will cause some of them to abandon their conservativism and even their patriotism.

Quite often this group of Republicans is desperately seeking validation from the Democrats. They hope to be regarded as ‘one of the good ones’ such that they receive honorable mentions in the New York Times. Will they never learn that for the modern Democrats, a Republican will always be the enemy? No matter how hard they try, they will always be uncouth, racist, sexist, xenophobic, and white nationalists in the eye of the Democrats. They may be invited to the party but will only get a seat in a lonely corner of the room.

The Democrats probably see the unprincipled and globalist Republicans as their best chance to retain power despite losing electorally in the mid-terms.

There is another possibility: that the likes of Crenshaw are performance artists who merely said the right things to get elected but once they are in power they expose their fangs of duplicity. Like the Democrats, Crenshaw was probably accusing others of what he is guilty of.

In the end, an unreliable and ineffective ally is worse than a sworn enemy. The enemy is doing what is expected, i.e., working against your interests and attacking you. But the real betrayal occurs when your ally either becomes a bystander or worst, joins the enemy to mount a blistering attack against you.

There are probably many more such as Dan Crenshaw in the GOP.

They may be better than far-left Democrats, but only very slightly.

Photo credit: Twitter icon