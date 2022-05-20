Chair of Congressional Black Caucus blames ‘White supremacy replacement theorist’ for shooting in Dallas Koran hair salon where perp was Black

Why let the facts get in the way of the latest bogus narrative being peddled by Congressional Democrats? They are terrified at being held responsible for the multiple debacles inflicted on the nation as their party controls the White House and Congress. Ever since a mentally deranged self-identified “authoritarian leftist” murdered ten people in Buffalo, desperate Democrats have tried to tie him to Republicans and media conservatives who have mentioned the Dems’ crowing about “demography is destiny” as millions of illegals swarm across our southern border. Exploiting the tragedy for political gain by lying about the perp as being a “Mainstream Republican” as Rolling Stone put it, was just a warmup, it turns out. Now, Black alleged mass murderers are reconstituted as “White supremacy replacement theorists.” Fox News reports:

The chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) blamed White supremacy for last week's shooting at a Dallas Korean hair salon, but the suspect charged with carrying out the attack is Black.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, made the claim at a Thursday press conference outside the Capitol that saw House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in attendance.

"On Monday, three people in a Korean-owned hair salon in Dallas were gunned by yet another White supremacy replacement theorist," Beatty said to the assembled crowd.

"We are sick of the pipeline from racist rhetoric to racist violence," Beatty continued.

While it is true that there is a lot of anti-Asian racism among Blacks, that’s not something that Rep. Beatty wants to admit.

You can see pants suited Nancy Pelosi among the Democrats standing behind Rep. Beatty as she makes a moron of herself. Beatty repeatedly called White Replacement Theory a “plank” in the Republicans’ platform, as you can hear if you listen through the bad audio quality recording:

Beatty also botched the date of the shooting.

It sure looks like panic is making the Dems even stupider than normal.