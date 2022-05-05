Can Australia climb out of the green grave?

Mainstream politics in the Land Down Under has drifted a long way left since the days of Menzies and Fadden. Over the years, a green slime has infected all major parties — they now differ in details, but not in principle. This greening of politics has reached the stage when a politician like Malcolm Turnbull, a former prime minister, then hailing from the center-right Liberal Party, has trouble deciding whether to join the Greens, the ALP, or the leafy-green Liberals.

The green revolution started with support for preserving cuddly wildlife, then progressed to "No Dams," "Lock the Gate," and "Save the Reef."

Then they added "global warming" to their political agenda. When global temperatures did not obey their scary narrative, they changed to "climate alarm" and added "wild weather" to support their "kill coal, cars, and cattle" agenda. Then came Saint Greta and her extinction rebellion. All these scares were designed to panic people into supporting a deep green anti-industry mindset. Even their "build back better" means "build back green."

Then the COVID scare created a Brave New World controlled by a national Cabinet armed with never-ending jabs and a lockdown, track-and-trace mentality. They have learned that most people can be locked down, spied upon, and rationed. Climate and energy lockdowns are now discussed behind green doors. There is now little difference in principle among Liberals, Labor, and Greens — they all promote emissions targets, climate alarm, and endless green slogans.

Bowing continually to U.N. dictates and constant ABC/Greens/Climate Council propaganda, their Net Zero policies have multiplied electricity costs and harmed processing and manufacturing industries while defacing our grasslands, farms, and forests with wind towers, solar "farms," access tracks, and spider webs of power lines that carry no power for much of the time. Now they propose to pollute our coastal waters with these unnecessary and unreliable industrial monstrosities.

It is time to vote for real change. Australians can use the power of preferential voting to break Lib/Lab/Green Power by ranking all parties and candidates and put the greenest last.

Libs and the ALP are both on the nose. It looks unlikely that either of them will hold a majority of seats. But if voters are not disciplined in how they vote, a bunch of deep greens posing as independents will grab seats and hold the balance of power. They will naturally support a radical Green/ALP coalition.

With thoughtful and disciplined behavior at the ballot box (for both Senate and House of Reps), we can stop this green revolution.

First job: Identify the worst candidates and parties. Preference them last on both House of Reps and Senate ballot papers when you vote.

The most dangerous candidates in this election are the Sneaky Greens — they pose as "independents" but are being supported by climate crazy millionaires and, if elected, will re-appear in their deep green uniforms. Unless you know better, put all "independents," Climate 200 and Get-Up supported candidates, last.

Have a look here and here to see what they plan.

Just above them, put the declared Greens and their allies in the ALP. Then select all Liberals above all of the Green/ALP alliance.

Then focus on who should get your top votes. Choose your numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, etc. candidates from the freedom-friendly minor parties, giving preference to whomever you like from the parties below:

Liberal Democrats

PHON

United Australia

Katter's Australian Party

National Party

Number every square all the way down to Unknowns and the climate crazy "independents."

For the Senate (which may have a large, complicated white ballot paper), it is safer and easier to number every square above the line, using the same party ranking rules as above.

It requires discipline to save Australia at this late stage.

Responsibility for electoral comment here is taken by Viv Forbes, Ipswich-Boonah Road, Washpool, Qld, Australia. He grew up in the Menzies era and was once a member of the Liberal Party and has led Senate teams for two different freedom-friendly minor parties. He is not currently a member of any political party, nor a candidate in the coming election. He studied politics and economics at the University of Queensland and economics at the Foundation for Economic Education in New York.

