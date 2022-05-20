BLM says capitalism is bad, but then gorges on its luxuries

In 1848, Marx and Engels birthed the toxic philosophy of communism into existence. Among other things, they detailed their hatred for capitalism, the necessity to dissolve the family unit as it perpetuated the bourgeois, and the toxic tenet of ‘the end justifies the means.’ From the manifesto:

The distinguishing feature of Communism is not the abolition of property generally, but the abolition of bourgeois property. But modern bourgeois private property is the final and most complete expression of the system of producing and appropriating products, that is based on class antagonisms, on the exploitation of many by the few. In this sense, the theory of the Communists may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property.

Now, it’s no secret that the organization known as ‘Black Lives Matter’ is an ideologically Marxist entity. Co-founder Patrisse Cullors openly said, “The first thing, I think, is that we actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers…. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”

Although now removed, at one point the website actually advertised their communistic ideals, stating:

We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially for our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.

Just this past December, the official Twitter account for Black Lives Matter tweeted:

Capitalism doesn’t love Black people. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) December 2, 2021

Yet, as it turns out, when it comes down to it, Cullors and the Black Lives Matter organization are truly the exploitative class against which they claim to stand. According to an article published last year by The New York Post, Cullors purchased four luxury homes for $3.2 million just in the U.S. alone – she and her wife were also seen looking for homes at a highly-exclusive Bahamas resort home to Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake. Without accusing BLM of misappropriating donated funds in this instance (which may very well be true), it’s worth pointing out that Cullors presumably accumulated her massive wealth through her consensual participation in capitalism – in 2018, Cullors wrote a best-seller, and in October of 2020, she signed a “multi-platform deal” with Warner Bros. Television Group to produce content for “black voices who have been historically marginalized.”

Although BLM may not have unethically spent money for Cullors’ personal portfolio, just last month, the New York magazine confirmed the organization did indeed purchase a $6 million home with donated funds. From the article:

The transaction has not been previously reported, and Black Lives Matter’s leadership had hoped to keep the house’s existence a secret…. On March 30, I asked the organization questions about the house, which is known internally as 'Campus.' Afterward, leaders circulated an internal strategy memo with possible responses, ranging from 'Can we kill the story?' to 'Our angle – needs to be to deflate ownership of the property.'

Then, on May 13, BLM released a statement on the website titled “We Want to Talk to You About the Creator’s House in California” and it reads:

First, this property serves as an opportunity for us as Black people to own our land interest free and unencumbered by any white corporate establishment. It is amazing that anyone would question us for wanting to own property …. But instead of being lauded as making smart, diversified investment decisions so we can control and define our own destinies, our movement is chastised and vilified. The double standard and embedded racism is clear. [emphasis added]

BLM makes statements like “Capitalism doesn’t love Black people” – but then under that very economic system, its Black leaders greatly prosper. Apparently no one on the public relations team told them they’re only "questioned" for the “smart, diversified investment decision” into private property because it is a serious affront to the ideology to which they claim to ascribe themselves, and because it is in fact a key component of a capitalistic society. Their hypocrisy and stupidity knows no bounds.