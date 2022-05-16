Biden White House tweets disinformation

Where is the Government Disinformation Board when you need it? The official White House Twitter account recently claimed that there was no COVID-19 vaccine available when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

"When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available," the White House falsely stated on Twitter.

When Biden took office on January 20th, 2021, he himself had been vaccinated against COVID-19 on December 21st, 2020, though no one expects him to remember that.

This White House might contain more serial prevaricators than did the Clinton White House. And that is shocking and scary… For the nation and the world.

Look for more official White House tweets in the coming days, with messages informing people that -- before Biden took office -- there was no polio vaccine, smart phones, color televisions, or running water.

But Biden and crew don’t just flat-out lie on Twitter, they also tweet out non-sequiturs, as Biden did recently when he suggested that, if corporations were made to pay their “fair share” of taxes, inflation could be brought under control. Raising taxes on businesses does not reduce inflation. Asserting that it does is like saying, “We need to excuse student loan debt to protect our groundwater reservoirs!” Or, “We must ban fracking to boost cryptocurrency prices.” Nonsensical.

“Progressive” (i.e. leftist authoritarian) governments, like Biden’s and Trudeau’s, are the source of most “disinformation.” And the most preposterous examples of same. To the extent that, if and when a Government Disinformation Board is up and running, we will know that whatever it deems to be disinformation is actually factual, and whatever it proclaims to be false is the unvarnished truth.

