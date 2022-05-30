Biden hosts a photo op in Uvalde, but not before he disinvites Border Patrol agents who responded to the massacre

Apparently for Joe Biden, only certain murdered children are worth memorializing — ones who fit his political agenda. Although it's been over a year and a half since little eight-year-old Jackson Sparks was mowed down at a Christmas parade, Biden has yet to pay his respects to the community of Waukesha, because the killer didn't use a gun. However, Salvador Ramos did, so Biden's handlers sprang into action for a press opportunity, but not before revoking invitations from heroes:

Biden administration officials uninvited many of the Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement officers who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting from a meeting with the president scheduled for Sunday in Uvalde. Despite the event being planned for a large open-space facility, administration officials cited space as a reason for the retracted invitations.

His presence, unsurprisingly, was met with sincere disgust.

BREAKING: Biden booed while visiting Uvalde Texas after mass shooting https://t.co/4sXYD9WDPt — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 29, 2022

Other members of the public, upset about the fallout of lawless open-border policies in their border town, held signs directing Biden toward the scene of the chaos.

Uvalde local down the street from where Biden is attending mass says he needs to visit the border and address the issue. She tells me that the local resources in Uvalde are used up in dealing with migrants pic.twitter.com/wmStxBMV7b — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 29, 2022

Given his very public history, Biden's sleazy reputation is well earned and well known. From relegating Black Americans to a position of Democrat footstool with his "well then you ain't Black" comment to caressing and sniffing nearly every young child in his presence to simply fathering Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's behavior is unbecoming of an American, a man, and particularly a president. His gaffes are endless, and his entire political career is summed up by these defining characteristics: "incipient dementia, inability to lead, and sheer heartlessness." Biden has fully given in to the tenets and beliefs of the modern Democrat-Marxist party, which stands opposed to law and order and the very Americans who uphold constitutional limits and God-given rights of the individual — so his move to exclude the very men responsible for taking down the Robb Elementary child-killer ought to be predictable.

Just when you thought Biden couldn't sink any lower into the pit of classlessness, he did — and I imagine he will be shoring up his indecency for as long as we have the misfortune of his "leadership."