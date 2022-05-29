Beto O’Rourke fabricates outrage over dead children for political relevance

As parents and the Uvalde community reeled in the aftermath of Tuesday’s tragedy, Texas governor, Greg Abbott and law enforcement officials held a press conference to brief the public on what was so far known. As they addressed the crowd, failed politician Beto O’Rourke interrupted, bombastically shouting political talking points over the somber words of the speaker’s panel:

You want a solution? Stop selling AR-15s in the state of Texas. You want a solution? Have universal background checks. We don’t have them. You want a solution? Red flag laws or extreme risk protection orders, which stop a shooting before it happens.

Part of O’Rourke’s anti-gun soapbox was the mention of ‘red flag laws’ and ‘extreme risk protection orders’ – both types of legislation support the confiscation of firearms without due process from an individual who is at an “elevated risk of harming themselves or others.” Well, based on Beto’s own nightmarish writings, he most certainly fits the definition of an ‘elevated risk of harm to others’.

As a teenager, Beto belonged to a group known as the Cult of the Dead Cow – often penning online fantasy blogs under the pseudonym ‘Psychedelic Warlord’. One particular post is exceptionally alarming, raising the biggest red flag of all:

Then one day, as I was driving home from work, I noticed two children crossing the street. They were happy, happy to be free from their troubles…. This happiness was mine by right. I had earned it in my dreams. As I neared the young ones, I put all my weight on my right foot, keeping the accelerator pedal on the floor until I heard the crashing of the two children on the hood, and then the sharp cry of pain from one of the two. I was so fascinated for a moment, that when I had stopped my vehicle, I just sat in a daze, sweet visions filling my head…. The more people I killed, the longer my dreams were…. My dreams grew longer and more vivid. They kept me alive and proved to be the only thing to live for. I had killed nearly 38 people by the time of my twenty-third birthday, and each one was more fulfilling than the last.

Beto’s ‘fantasies’ are demonic – and exhibitive of his moral bankruptcy. Democrat politicians so often point accusatory fingers at lawful gun-owners, suggesting they possess violent tendencies, but the truth is quite the opposite. I wonder how many politically conservative gun-owners fantasize about macabre scenarios of roadkill children? I’d speculate that number is zero.