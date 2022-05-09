As outrageous as the leak itself?

The institutional representation of the Supreme Court of the United States is, of course, the Supreme Court building.

Accordingly, it would seem that the appropriate location to demonstrate on issues before the court would be the area of permissible proximity to the official court structure, not the private homes of the justices.

The White House has apparently given the green light to protests near the private homes of the justices of the Supreme Court -- that is to say, the private homes of Chief Justice Roberts and the five conservative justices.

Would President Biden have remained silent had conservative groups protested in front of the homes of the leftist justices -- Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor?

More narrowly, imagine if conservatives had protested in front of the home of Justice Breyer in opposition to his political retirement to make it possible for Biden to appoint at least one far left justice? It is not far-fetched to imagine that Jen Psaki would have denounced such a protest, going so far as to say that it is tantamount to an act terrorism against a member of the Court.

It is, furthermore, not unreasonable to imagine Attorney General Merrick Garland announce that he is directing the FBI to investigate the persons who would dare undermine the Supreme Court buy openly acting to intimidate its (leftist) members.

Toleration by this far-left administration of leaks of drafts of Supreme Court opinions by conservative justices and, now, acts of direct intimidation of those justices make it clear just who would undermine our institutions of government, to sow chaos and discord -- left, of course.

Nov. 3, 2022 cannot occur too soon.