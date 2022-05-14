Another day, another fearmonger article on climate change

The bureaucrats at the United Nations desertification agency are blaming us for droughts, as the Associated Press reports:

Climate change to make droughts longer, more common, says UN

The frequency and duration of droughts will continue to increase due to human-caused climate change, with water scarcity already affecting billions of people across the world, the United Nations warned in a report Wednesday. The U.N. desertification agency, which is currently hosting a conference of parties in Abidjan in Ivory Coast, estimates that roughly one third of the world’s population — 2.3 billion people — is already facing water scarcity, with that number expected to double by 2050. Although no region is spared from drought, the report noted that Africa is the hardest hit continent, with the Americas, India and Australia also highlighted as areas of particular current and future concern.

I wonder how the experts at the U.N., in the media, in academia, and in government think 33% of the Earth already is covered by desert. It certainly wasn't caused by humans and fossil fuels. There were obviously long droughts.

Let's do the math again, but this time for the entire planet. The total land surface area of Earth is about 57,308,738 square miles, of which about 33% is desert[.]

The Sahara desert is the largest desert in the world and it has been in a 13,000-year drought, clearly not caused by humans and fossil fuels and clearly longer than any current or projected droughts.

Wikipedia has a factual article:

The Sahara (/səˈhɑːrə/, /səˈhærə/; Arabic: الصحراء الكبرى, aṣ-ṣaḥrā' al-kubrá, 'the Greatest Desert') is a desert on the African continent. With an area of 9,200,000 square kilometres (3,600,000 sq mi), it is the largest hot desert in the world and the third-largest desert overall, smaller only than the deserts of Antarctica and the northern Arctic For several hundred thousand years, the Sahara has alternated between desert and savanna grassland in a 20,000-year cycle caused by the precession of Earth's axis as it rotates around the Sun, which changes the location of the North African monsoon.

Also, "[b]y around 4200 BCE, however, the monsoon retreated south to approximately where it is today, leading to the gradual desertification of the Sahara. The Sahara is now as dry as it was about 13,000 years ago."



Sand dunes in Tadrart Acacus, a desert area in western Libya, part of the Sahara.

Photo credit: Luca Galuzzi, CC BY-SA 2.5 license.

The reason so much of California is a desert is because long droughts from the distant past were caused cyclically and naturally.

California drought: Past dry periods have lasted more than 200 years, scientists say

There is not one piece of scientific data from the last 150 years that shows that humans and fossil fuels cause longer droughts, higher temperatures, or more storms, but the U.N., the media, and other climate change–pushers don't give a damn.

Everything these supposed experts propose involves transferring greater amounts of freedom, power, and money to the powerful government from the people.

I would rather be an ultra-MAGA person who understands that the climate has changed cyclically and naturally through billions of years than a sycophant journalist who just repeats what he is told, with no questions asked and no research. I want the poor and middle class to thrive, whereas it appears that Democrats are the party of the rich and want the poor and middle class to rely on handouts.