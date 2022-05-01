A new slogan for the incoming Republican Congress to make a difference for a change

Polls are indicating that the Republicans have a good chance to take control of Congress in the 2022 elections. Let's hope they do before the Marxists in the Democrat party complete their destruction of the Republic.

Being an avid observer of the American politics over decades, I would like to humbly suggest a new rallying cry for the Republicans. They should adopt this motto: Repeal, Replace, and Restore — Ruthlessly! If they win in 2022, they should actually implement this motto as rapidly and thoroughly as possible while they have the reins in their hands — you know, as the Democrats always do.

You have to give the Democrats credit for being ruthless and relentless in advancing their twisted ideology and forcing it on a mostly unwilling populace. Leftists never hesitate to implement their destructive policies as soon as they get even a one-vote majority. To them, one more vote than the Republicans is a mandate to implement radical fundamental transformation in the United States. I won't continue to beat that dead horse, or donkey in this case, because there are a plenty of examples of the depravity of the left, and it seems that there's no level of deceit too low for them to further the cause.

The Republicans, on the other hand, with few exceptions, seem unable to lower themselves to fight for the people who elected them when they are handed the reins of power. They seem to be relieved to be back in charge, and now things can just return to normal. Sorry, Republicans — there is no "normal" to go back to. What is taking place in society and in the political realm is total and all-out war on "normal" by the leftist, Marxist, communist (LMC) cabal that has taken over the Democrat party, and the "normal" Democrats always vote to support the policies of the LMC cabal, so they support the war on the rest of us. We are engaged in a war to save our country, so fight to win!

If the Republicans don't screw this up and actually get into power, they need to stop dithering, stop worrying about "reaching across the aisle," where their hand is always spat on or bitten, and go on the offensive.

Let's start with Repeal! The Democrats have rammed through their destructive agenda to "fundamentally transform" America into a failed state like — you know, the hell-holes that Democrat-controlled cities have become, only on a national scale this time. Republicans need to repeal as much of this agenda as they can immediately. In fact, they should take a play from the Democrat book and have the legislation drawn up, ready to go as soon as they take control. What they cannot repeal, they should defund. No more goody bags of money for left-wing communist organizations and enemies of America to attack us. Clean it all out of the budget, fire the leftists in charge of these initiatives, and starve them out. This is war, folks; act like it!

Replace! Don't get all self-satisfied with winning an election and start congratulating each other at Beltway cocktail hours. Get busy replacing all the leftists in charge of the Deep State agencies. And how about this one: actually close down many of the unconstitutional departments that waste taxpayer dollars and promote the destruction of our country, our morals, and our inalienable God-given rights?

You ever heard of a "hatchet man"? You know, some hard-ass chief administrator brought in to kick butt and take names? Hire a bunch of them who support the Constitution and limited government to come in and...well, limit the government! Plan ahead, name names, and line up loyal competent outsiders ready to go on day one. Fire everybody you can, and put your people in place to "drain the swamp" — the way Trump was supposed to do before he found himself up to his axe in alligators.

Restore! While the shock and awe campaign is proceeding, don't waste time. Again, have the plans and the legislation ready and waiting and begin restoring the rights of the people and returning us to the constitutional republic our founders envisioned. Act like a determined boxer who comes out of the corner at the bell and starts swinging and doesn't stop the attack until the opponent is on the floor. Keep the opposition in disarray, fighting battles on all fronts so they never notice the flanking attack that puts them in the pincers and finishes them off. Restore fiscal sanity, restore military strength and integrity, restore robust and environmentally responsible energy development, restore our place in the world as a leader and defender of human rights, restore sensible immigration law, restore honesty and transparency in government, restore election laws and election integrity. Do all this, and you will start to restore the American people's faith in their government.

Finally, do all of this Ruthlessly. Not ruthlessly as in evil, ignoring truth, morality, and rights of the people, like the Democrats. I am suggesting an attitude of "never stop until the job is done" kind of ruthless. Leaders have to make hard decisions and follow through with actions that are often unpopular. Just realize that the hyenas in the media, academia, and the opposition will howl like the demons of hell. Be ruthless in ignoring their clamor, and forge ahead, knowing they howl because you are winning the war.

Communists told us decades ago what their plan was to destroy the U.S. without firing a shot and they are well on their way to doing just that. It is time for the good people of the United States to rise up and take the battle to the opposition because if we don't we are on the verge of losing our nation. It is time that Republicans show the way by Repealing the radical agenda of the left; Replacing the laws and the people who would destroy our Republic; Restoring freedom from government control of our lives and pursuing these noble ideals legally, morally, and Ruthlessly until the enemy is routed and our nation is once again resting upon the constitutional foundations that made us a great nation from the very beginning.

