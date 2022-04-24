Would you be surprised to learn that Biden lied about Hunter’s business dealings?

In 2019, Joe Biden’s relationship with Hunter’s business dealings had become an issue thanks to the Democrats’ attack on Donald Trump’s July 2019 phone call to Ukraine’s president Zelensky. While loudly calling for Trump to be investigated for the phone call, Biden had a clear message: “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” Would it surprise you to learn that there’s a 90% or greater certainty that Joe was lying through his teeth, set in their usual death head's grin?

The reason Biden was compelled to deny any involvement in Hunter’s business dealings was that two things had emerged in 2019: The first was that Hunter Biden was sitting on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian oil and gas company, despite knowing nothing about Ukraine or oil and gas. The second was the emergence of a video in which Biden boasted about threatening to withhold American taxpayer money from Ukraine unless that nation called off a prosecutor who was getting too close to Burisma.

These revelations led to President Trump, during the call with Zelensky, asking the latter if he could look into these concerns about serious corruption during the Obama administration. There was nothing either subjectively or objectively wrong with this call but it gave Democrats an excuse to try to squeeze Trump out of the White House via impeachment while deflecting attention from Joe’s conduct. Still, Joe had to issue that denial: “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

Image: Joe and Hunter Biden by Andrea Widburg.

Now, though, the New York Post has information from visitor logs during the Obama administration that almost certainly put the lie to Biden’s words:

Hunter Biden’s closest business partner made at least 19 visits to the White House and other official locations between 2009 and 2015, including a sitdown with then-Vice President Joe Biden in the West Wing. Visitor logs from the White House of former President Barack Obama reviewed by The Post cast further doubt over Joe Biden’s claims that he knew nothing of his son’s dealings. Eric Schwerin met with Vice President Biden on November 17, 2010 in the West Wing, when he was the president of the since-dissolved investment fund Rosemont Seneca Partners. The logs also reveal that Schwerin met with various close aides of both Joe and Jill Biden at key moments in Hunter’s life when he was striking multi-million dollar deals in foreign countries, including China.

Sure, it’s possible that these were just social visits but is it probable? The greatest likelihood is that Schwerin’s visits had a business purpose.

The same article also provides some insight into just how incestuous Democrat D.C. is:

In October 2009, just months after Hunter co-founded Rosemont Seneca, Schwerin met with Evan Ryan, Vice President Biden’s assistant for intergovernmental affairs and public liaison, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building where the vice president’s office is based, according to the visitor logs. While working in the halls of power Ryan acted as a conduit for Hunter Biden and his cronies, hard drive emails show. In one email from February 18, 2010, Ryan received a request from Chris Sloan, Director of Government Relations for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades advocating that union lawyer Craig Becker be nominated to the National Labor Relations Board. Sloan asked that Vice President Biden press Obama on the issue. Hunter was CCed. “Thanks Chris — I will forward this one,” she responded to both. [snip] Ryan went on to marry Antony Blinken, who now serves as President Biden’s Secretary of State, while she herself was appointed to a plum gig as White House Cabinet Secretary in January 2021.

And then there's an interesting consciousness of guilt out there when it comes to the combination of Rosemont Seneca and then-Vice President Biden: Wikipedia has deleted Rosemont Seneca’s entry:

Wikipedia editors removed the entry for Rosemont Seneca Partners earlier this week on the ground that it was “not notable,” archived comments from its Talk Page reveal. The deletion happened Wednesday. The investment company co-founded by Hunter Biden has been at the heart of numerous questions surrounding his overseas business dealings. “This organization is only mentioned in connection with its famous founders, Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz,” said a Wiki editor identified only as Alex who additionally warned that “keeping it around” ran the risk of the page becoming “a magnet for conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden.”

Considering that, of late, one alleged “conspiracy theory” or “misinformation” after another has proven to be true (everything from the falsity of the Steele dossier to the ineffectiveness of the vaccines to the uselessness of masks to China’s involvement in COVID’s origin), you and I know exactly what “conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden” Wikipedia fears. The online “encyclopedia,” which can be relied upon only for information that has no political relevance, is afraid of those “conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden” that happen to be completely true.