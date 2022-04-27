World to run out of food in 27 years and 248 Days!

According to a report in the Daily Star, a UK tabloid, some scientists are now predicting that the world will run out of food in 27 years. 27 years and 251 days, to be more precise…as of Sunday, April 24th, 2022. (Start your doomsday countdown at home!)

So, that’s it, the science is settled, apparently. We are done by 2050.

But, what if, say, 26 years from now half of us go on strict diets and limit our caloric intake…or 60% of us are by then vegan…or 10% of the projected population has been killed off by Lyme Disease/Islamic radicals/leftist economic policies? Might we actually then have 27 years and 351 days left? Or, dare we hope, perhaps even 29 years and 5 days left? Could we even make it to 2055?

“Sociobiologist” Edward Wilson [known professionally as E.O. Wilson] is quoted in the report saying, “There are limits to Earth’s capacity to feed humanity. Even if everyone on the planet agreed to become vegetarian, the world’s farmland could not support the need. The world population will be too big to feed itself. By then, there will be almost 10 billion people on the planet and the food demand will have increased by 70% compared to what we needed in 2017. The limit to how many people Earth can feed is set at 10 billion at the absolute maximum. The constraints of the biosphere are fixed, there’s no wiggle room here.”

Wilson added: “It’s unlikely that everyone will agree to stop eating meat, so the actual limit is lower. And each nation is different but, still, there is an excess amount of food being eaten and wasted every day. For example, if everyone shared the diet of the average American, the world could feed just 2.5 billion people. The world could feed a much larger population if we didn’t eat meat because it requires more energy to produce meat than any other food. For example, it takes 75 times more energy to produce meat than corn.”

Ah, I see, it’s Americans' fault. However, if other nations produced food as the United States does, there would be no looming food shortage/crisis/famine. Just sayin’.

I’m pretty sure scientists (or sociobiologists) issued dire warnings such as this decades ago, but they turned out to be wildly inaccurate. Paul Ehrlich, for instance, in his 1968 book “The Population Bomb,” predicted that widespread famines would occur in the 1970s and 1980s due to overpopulation. Since that time, much of the planet’s people have escaped poverty and subsistence-level existence. Food and healthcare have become more plentiful. (In large part due to the spread of capitalism, free markets, and American agricultural practices and equipment.)

Yet these “experts” say that, after studying the current “excessive” rate of food consumption and the planet’s still growing population, they have concluded that we will need to produce more food in the next 40 years than has been produced in the last 8,000 years combined. Call me a skeptic, but I’m not sure I buy that assertion.

Dr. Doomsday Wilson is joined in his assessment by Professor Julian Cribb, who said: “This is a global food crisis, and I don’t think I can see a way out of it. It is arriving even faster than climate change. Shortages of water, land, and energy combined with the increased demand from population and economic growth, will create a global food shortage around 2050.

Yes, that damned economic growth! Not to worry, though, with the Biden administration's economic policies in place, leftist authoritarians in charge of many nations, the lingering effects of our leaders' response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the potentially widening Russia-Ukraine War, and the resultant supply-chain shortages and hyper-inflation, we may experience catastrophic food shortages long before 2050. They will have been utterly avoidable, not inevitable, however.

Given the elitist clowns in control of much of the world’s population, doomsday predictions may finally, actually come true. Things can change very rapidly. The U.S. was energy independent just 16 short months ago. A budding net energy exporter. Now, Uncle Sam goes hat in hand around the world begging for a cup of oil. Progressive/leftist policy prescriptions render the efficient production of energy—and food—well nigh impossible. (See also, Soviet Union Five-Year Plans.)

The good news, I suppose, is that if we all shortly succumb to famine, we won’t have to worry about the long-term effects of climate change.

Graphic credit: YouTube screengrab