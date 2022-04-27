Wikipedia and the media suppressing info about Hunter Biden's shady business dealings

Last week, the New York Post reported that Wikipedia had deleted its page dedicated to Rosemont Seneca Partners, claiming that it was "not notable."

A Wiki editor told the Post that Hunter's firm is mentioned only in relation to its famous founders, Hunter Biden; Christopher Heinz, stepson of John Kerry; and Devon Archer. But "keeping it around" would cause the page to be "a magnet for conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden."

The brief page was already scant in details.

It mentioned the names of the founders and states that Heinz ended his business relationship with the firm in 2014 after Biden and Archer joined the board of Burisma.

The article stated that in 2015, Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners led a $30 million Series A funding round for Metabiota.

The article concluded with a mention of Devon Archer being convicted on securities fraud and conspiracy charges in 2018.

Rosemont Seneca Partners, founded in 2009, is at the center of myriad questions surrounding Hunter's numerous shady overseas business dealings.

In his book, Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends, Peter Schweizer exposed the Democrat Washington Establishment as a self-promoting, self-preserving, corrupt, and nepotistic cabal.

Schweizer's investigation revealed that then–vice president Biden and secretary of state Kerry negotiated sensitive and high-stakes deals with foreign governments while various entities of Rosemont secured a series of exclusive deals, often with those very foreign governments.

Often, those foreign entities gained favorable policy actions from the United States government just as the sons were securing favorable financial deals from those very entities.

Soon after the launch of Rosemont, Hunter Biden and Devon Archer were in China, having secured access to the highest levels of China's largest financial players.

The meeting occurred just hours before then–vice president Biden met with Chinese president Hu in Washington as part of the Nuclear Security Summit.

Another consultancy called the Thornton Group, based in Massachusetts and headed by James Bulger, the nephew of the convicted mobster James "Whitey" Bulger, was also involved with Rosemont.

Schweizer wrote that in December 2013, Hunter joined his father, Vice President Biden, on Air Force Two for an official trip to China.

Here Hunter secured an exclusive deal for Rosemont with Chinese officials. Rosemont Seneca and the Bank of China created a $1-billion investment fund that enjoyed a special status in China. Since the Bank of China is government-owned, its function as a bank blurs into its role as a tool of the government. The deal was inked approximately ten days after their China visit.

For a small firm such as Rosemont Seneca with no track record, this was a miraculous feat; the miracle-makers here were Joe Biden and John Kerry.

To summarize, the Chinese government was literally funding a business that it co-owned along with the sons of two of the U.S.'s most powerful decision-makers.

Last Saturday, the New York Post reported that Eric Schwerin, president of the Rosemont Seneca firm, had an official sit-down with Vice President Biden in 2010. Schwerin is linked to a variety of Hunter's foreign business dealings, past and present. Visitor logs from the White House of former president Obama further cast doubts about Biden's claims that he knew nothing of his son's dealings.

If this isn't a case of corruption and conflict of interest, what is?

Yet Wikipedia didn't deem it necessary to cover any of this information. Instead, it chose to remove the page on Rosemont. The U.S. mainstream media ignored the N.Y. Post exposé, as always.

The same Wikipedia covered the Trump Russia collusion hoax in great detail. If printed, the Trump Russia collusion entry on Wikipedia spans 35 pages. The corporate media were among those who concocted, amplified, and mainstreamed the Trump Russia collusion hoax.

The co-founder of Wikipedia, Larry Sanger, who left the organization more than a decade ago, faulted the website's current leadership for its overwhelming bias and prejudiced editors. Sanger said the site can no longer be trusted and has devolved into propaganda.

This conquest of all sources of information is why the liberals are the drivers of narratives.

People seeking information usually rely on a quick Google search. The first result is usually the Wikipedia entry for that subject, which people consume without question. If not Wikipedia, they look up various news websites. Social media are also a source of information for some.

Liberals have managed to co-opt all these channels of news and information. Those who control the information control minds.

In recent times, especially after President Trump's election, their presentations have been so blatantly biased that their true motivations have been revealed. They no longer even pretend to be fair. This has awakened a significant number of consumers, who now see through the façade.

Information consumers seeking facts must discipline their minds. They must always remind themselves to presume that any information they see in the mainstream media, on Wikipedia, and in social media is false until proven true.

Persistent skepticism is essential to survive in this dense jungle of misinformation.