Why I hope Viktor Orban wins on Sunday

Viktor Orban has now served twelve years as Prime Minister of Hungary, emerging as one of the most exemplary conservative leaders of our time. On Sunday, he once again faces re-election, as he seeks to lead Hungary for a fourth term as Prime Minister. Although this is a pivotal election for Hungary and for Europe, it is also vital for American conservatives to hope and pray for an Orban victory.

For one, Orban has shown what populist conservatives can do when given sufficient time and political capital to succeed. While it is true that the system of government in Hungary and its relative age has prevented the development of a U.S.-style “deep state,” Orban’s refreshing willingness to use power for conservative ends has not only allowed him to deliver on ideological priorities, but also to benefit the Hungarian people. His innovative family policies have seen birthrates rise; his independent foreign policy has allowed his country to wield outsized influence with regional and world powers; and his fortitude on immigration has helped preserve Hungarian national identity.

Over the last two years, I have had the pleasure of getting to know several leading officials within Orban’s government, including now-President Katalin Novak, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, and Political Director Balazs Orban. Like Prime Minister Orban, they are unashamedly patriotic, Christian and anti-establishment, drawing the ire of globalists from Brussels to Washington. Nevertheless, Orban’s government has stood strong, refusing to bow to these diktats and safeguarding the Hungarian nation’s sovereignty and the Hungarian people’s traditional values.

Now, these very globalists are striking back. As 2020 showed, the number one threat to U.S. national security is not any foreign adversary, but domestic subversion by an unaccountable elite that includes the permanent political class, the intelligence agencies, and the fake news media. This enemy is currently at the forefront of the effort to remove Viktor Orban. There, it seeks to oust a democratically elected leader simply for prioritizing his national interest over the latest “current thing”.

Using their vast NGO network, they have been funding and organizing subversive opposition groups for years – much as they did during the Trump presidency in the United States. This year, they have helped assemble a ragtag coalition of all the various opposition parties behind Peter Marki-Zay, a fake “conservative” manufactured to appeal to the hard working, small town Hungarian voters that have historically supported Orban. Marki-Zay’s motley crew even includes former communists and neo-Nazis. Yet, this coalition is laundered by globalist special interests and their allies in the U.S. media as an alliance for liberal democracy. In reality, these efforts expose the true face of modern “liberal democracy” – an authoritarian ideology hell-bent on world conquest, which is prepared to align with virtually anyone to achieve its goals, before ultimately discarding its former unsavory allies.

This same “liberal democracy” encourages the brutal crackdowns on protesters that took place in Australia and Canada in the name of public health. It pursues an endless “war on terror” until it aligns with Islamists to wage war in the Middle East – before backing communists against those very Islamists. It questions the integrity of an election where a non-liberal candidate prevailed with vague insinuations of Russian interference or mass data manipulation, while simultaneously condemning any criticism of elections where a liberal candidate prevailed as dangerous to democracy. Indeed, should Orban succeed in his re-election attempt, expect to see the State Department, the fake news media and international institutions with so-called “observers” question the outcome.

In addition, with the ongoing destabilization of neighboring Ukraine, a strong Hungary under Prime Minister Orban is critical. A weak and chaotic government in Budapest is exactly what these globalists want, as it is more likely to do their bidding. This will come at the expense of the Hungarian people, who will face indecision and disarray, and the American people, who will lose one of the few genuine allies we have in the world.

With President Trump having been ousted by election fraud and President Bolsonaro at risk of a similar coup, Orban may well be the last man standing in the Western national-populist movement. Just as he stood by us in January 2021 in recognizing Stop The Steal as an internal affair of the United States – at a time when most of the world’s nations were condemning our President and our movement – we should stand by him on Sunday.

Photo credit: Estonian Presidency

Mark Ivanyo is an attorney and the Executive Director of Republicans for National Renewal, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting national-populism within Republican Party institutions.