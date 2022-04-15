Why aren’t leftists who claim they are ‘liberal’ celebrating Elon Musk taking over Twitter?

For some reason, people who voluntarily label themselves with a term closely associated with liberty can’t deal with freedom, free speech, and Elon Musk taking over Twitter, why?

This is one of those times when the quote of questionable origins ‘may you live in interesting times’ seems to fit right in. Even better, this may turn out to be a perfect time to grab a bowl of popcorn and watch the unhinged reaction of the folks who supposedly champion free speech lose what is left of their collective minds over this. After all, these are people who constantly remind us that they are ‘democratic’, progressive, and of course ‘liberal’. When they are none of those qualities.

Remember, these are people who steep in an echo chamber. When one of them thinks something is ‘progressive’ it spreads through their hive mind like an incongruous mathematical solution as it did with the Borg in Star Trek. They think they are liberal, progressive, and democratic because everyone around them thinks they are the same thing. So, when they encounter something that runs contrary to their collective cult programming, it’s excluded as heresy.

The liberty grabber leftist hive tells them that they are these qualities, and it makes perfectly logical sense to them. If they think of their feelings as facts, then they can justify any opinion they have.

So, in sharp contrast to what they are currently doing, they should be popping cruelty-free champagne and dancing in the streets to non-binary gender beats. Celebrating the fact that Elon Musk is pledging to bring back free speech to Twitter. It should be a throwback to the heady ‘Free Speech Movement’ in Berkeley more than 50 years ago.

Does anyone find it ironic that those people would quibble over the issue? Not if you know their true intentions and tactics. Truth be told, the authoritarian far-left never really cared about democracy, liberty, and progress. That is the only explanation for their actions.

We’re focusing on these terms because their usual MO is to play games with new definitions. Except that in this case, these are words with origins that reach back centuries. For example, liberal and liberty both have almost the same spelling and sound because they both have the same origin in the word Libertas, in Roman religion, the female personification of liberty and personal freedom. If you look back at the definition of the word from 2019, this is the relevant part of the definition:

1.1Favourable to or respectful of individual rights and freedoms.

1.2(in a political context) favouring individual liberty, free trade, and moderate political and social reform.

This was subsequently changed in later years. However, the meaning of the word and what it conveys to the general public has not changed. Anti-liberty leftists have deliberately adopted a positive-sounding word, closely associated with liberty, freedom, and civil rights. Meanwhile, they are actively working against these concepts daily, as we are seeing with social media censorship.

Other words like progressive are virtually meaningless given the definition of the word:

2(of a person or idea) favouring social reform.

…

2.1Favouring change or innovation.

…

noun

1An advocate of social reform.

While it’s difficult to see how democracy can work with the voice of some of the people being suppressed such that they cannot ‘rule’

Origin: Late 16th century from French démocratie, via late Latin from Greek dēmokratia, from dēmos ‘the people’ + -kratia ‘power, rule’.

That is hardly the case with Twitter as it stands now, so what explains the change?

Why are people who claim they are liberal acting against liberty?

Why are people who claim they are for progress acting against it?

Why are people who claim they are for democracy sabotaging it?

Why did the anti-liberty left feign interest in liberty, progress, and democracy in the past, while they are no longer championing these causes?

The answer is quite simple: they have attained power.

They exploited these attributes of freedom to gain control of the government; now they want to stop everyone else from competing with them. This highlights a fundamental difference between the pro-freedom right and the anti-liberty left. We see these as bedrock principles, they see them as expedients to power.

Anti-liberty leftists are perfectly happy calling themselves ‘liberals’ or ‘progressives’ before they take power. They don’t care how much they deceive the public, just as long as the public is deceived. Then once they’ve attained their ultimate goal, they don’t care if the mask slips and falls off.