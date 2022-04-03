When the leader of your country tells you to keep your guns close...

Last week, following a wave of terror attacks and murder of Israelis, Prime Minister Bennett publicly encouraged Israel’s private gun-owners to have their weapons with them at all times. In addition, the government added emergency funding to boost the law enforcement budget, and law enforcement is actively pursuing all terror elements with alacrity. Further, many among Israeli’s military, which includes most 19- to 22-year-olds, are carrying their weapons off-base.

The terrorists have been eliminated in a couple of cases by private individuals, but unfortunately not until after killing a number of Israelis. More may be required, and Israel’s gun ownership laws are much stricter than the U.S.'s, but can you imagine a political leader in the U.S. faced with a similar scenario, encouraging such individual and collective responsibility for each other’s safety.

Lessons to be learned. Lots of guns in the right hands, God willing, can prevent large-scale horrific disasters.

Gary Schiff is a resource consultant connecting Israel and the U.S.

