When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth: Biden expresses 'confidence' in Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Joe Biden has been fully exposed as a dotard who'd be better off at the dog tracks than the Oval Office, but he's got nothing on Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who's reportedly so senile she can't recognize her own staff.

Now, after a bombshell report from the San Francisco Chronicle on Feinstein's dessicated state, Joe's White House is telling the press that he's got "confidence" in his former Senate colleague.

President Biden has confidence in Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) despite a recent report that her Democratic colleagues believe she’s mentally unfit for office, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. Daily Mail reporter Nikki Schwab asked Psaki at her regular briefing if Biden still believes in Feinstein, 88, in light of last week’s San Francisco Chronicle bombshell. “Yes, she’s a longtime friend, a proud public servant and someone he has long enjoyed serving with and working with,” Psaki replied. Schwab followed up, asking, “After that report came out last week questioning her health, did the president reach out to her at all?” “I don’t have any updates on private conversations,” Psaki said.

Here's the exchange, marked at the 45:43 point when it began:

So Biden's so cozy with Feinstein that he has "private conversations" with her, which Psaki unwittingly revealed after the reporter had only asked about whether Joe had any "confidence."

Which is embarrassing stuff, because Joe himself is such an insentient mess. The latest poll on him, from IBD/TIPP, shows that one out of five voters think he's so out of it he won't finish his first term.

It was obviously a nod to the good old days, given that Biden entered the Senate in 1973 and Feinstein entered in 1992, and the pair of them served together as Democrats on the Senate judiciary committee, each making themselves famous for their nasty treatment of conservative Supreme Court nominees. Feinstein endorsed Biden early in the 2020 presidential race and actually raised money for him, sucking the cash out of the donor base that might have otherwise gone to her Senate colleague, Kamala Harris, with whom she holds undisguised contempt.

Now Joe's returning the favor, and trying to tell us that that "yes," he's got confidence in Feinstein, even though the Chronicle reported this:

WASHINGTON — When a California Democrat in Congress recently engaged in an extended conversation with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, they prepared for a rigorous policy discussion like those they’d had with her many times over the last 15 years. Instead, the lawmaker said, they had to reintroduce themselves to Feinstein multiple times during an interaction that lasted several hours. Rather than delve into policy, Feinstein, 88, repeated the same small-talk questions, like asking the lawmaker what mattered to voters in their district, the member of Congress said, with no apparent recognition the two had already had a similar conversation. The episode was so unnerving that the lawmaker — who spoke to The Chronicle on condition they not be identified because of the sensitivity of the topic — began raising concerns with colleagues to see if some kind of intervention to persuade Feinstein to retire was possible. Feinstein’s term runs through the end of 2024. The conversation occurred several weeks before the death of her husband in February. “I have worked with her for a long time and long enough to know what she was like just a few years ago: always in command, always in charge, on top of the details, basically couldn’t resist a conversation where she was driving some bill or some idea. All of that is gone,” the lawmaker said. “She was an intellectual and political force not that long ago, and that’s why my encounter with her was so jarring. Because there was just no trace of that.”

One gerontocrat's hand washes the other. This is hideous stuff actually, because it deprives Democrats of any chance for some meaningful representation. We already know that Biden is senile. We know that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is way too old and addled for her office, too. Now we have Feinstein, who doesn't even recognize staff on her "bad days."

These people are in the top leadership of the Democrats and they're all dinosaurs. With midterms approaching, and a red wave forecast, it's almost redolent of the last days of the Soviet Union, when Leonid Brezhnev, and his loyal jurassic lieutenants high on the Kremlin wall at parade time, was out of a sentient state in his last days, was then followed by even more senile Konstantin Chernenko, who like Biden was largely controlled by his aides, and then died off rather quickly, and then followed by ailing Yuri Andropov. The Soviets wised up after that string of gerontocrats, putting youthful Mikhail Gorbachev into the job until he was overthrown by other gerontocrats embedded deep in the Soviet military and intelligence apparat.

Is America coming to that with this sorry Biden-Feinsteing racket-protection scenario? Well, when you have a one-party state, let's say that happens. Hard to think it's not with these Democrats.

