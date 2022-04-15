Warner Bros. removes gay dialogue from movie per China’s request’

The entertainment industry, particularly as represented by Hollywood, is a vast, virtue signaling, repository of frauds and hypocrites.

In yet another recent example of this, Warner Bros. admitted to cutting scenes with gay dialogue out of its latest "Fantastic Beasts" movie in order to appease Chinese censors. The company released a statement to News.com.au confirming that it complied with the CCP’s censorship request. It read:

As a studio, we’re committed to safeguarding the integrity of every film we release, and that extends to circumstances that necessitate making nuanced cuts in order to respond sensitively to a variety of in-market factors. Our hope is to release our features worldwide as released by their creators but historically we have faced small edits made in local markets.

WB is “Committed to safeguarding the film’s integrity?” But circumstances may “necessitate making nuanced cuts?” To “sensitively” respond to certain “in-market factors?” What a load of tripe.

Would WB have made the same “nuanced” cuts to appease American Christians? Of course not. We all know that. It would have called them intolerant bigots. But China can dictate the content of its movies. (As can some Muslim nations, as well.) Because, well, that’s different. That’s their culture, and WB doesn’t want to offend the Chinese or their Communist overlords. A thought experiment: would Warner Bros. have publicly admitted today to removing gay dialogue at the behest of Putin’s Russia?

The brief scenes/dialogue referenced were excised from Warner Bros. new movie titled "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” They were statements Dumbledore made about his same-sex attraction to the character Grindelwald.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. is, like Disney, an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate. Like Disney, it is headquartered in the People’s Republic of California. Burbank to be precise. Like Disney, it is steadfastly “woke” when it comes to America, but equally craven and nauseatingly obsequious when dealing with China.

Where is the leftists’ outrage about WB hateful decision to appease Communist tyrants at the expense of the LGBTQ community? Has anyone heard from Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, or Regina Hall?

I suggest Warner Bros. rename the movie in the interests of truth and transparency. It should be retitled “Fantastic Beasts: ‘Don’t Say Gay.’”