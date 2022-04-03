Under Biden and his American comrades, April Fool’s Day presented a unique challenge

Figures like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab are well-known for their efforts to push a meatless agenda. Last year, Gates published a book titled, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” which detailed his suggestions for a reduction in methane emissions, and included eliminating meat. In an interview with MIT Technology Review, Gates said “I’m afraid the synthetic [protein alternatives like plant-based burgers] will be required for at least the beef thing” and “I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef.”

The World Economic Forum, under the direction of Klaus Schwab, partnered with an organization called EAT Forum. The body of globalists at EAT developed its “planetary health diet” which stipulates a decrease in the consumption of animal products by as much as 90%; the WEF advertises the diet as the “sustainable dietary solution of the future.”

In this context, when I came across an article from Dr. Joseph Mercola with a dire warning, I wasn’t surprised. The headline read, “United States to Ban Real Meat,” with the restrictions slated to take effect on April 1, 2024. From the piece:

The decision comes on the heels of repeated public appeals to the Western world by Bill Gates to stop eating real meat as a climate control effort. …. According to the FDA, natural beef production is a primary culprit of climate change. University of California researchers have measured the amount of methane emitted by the average cow, concluding cattle ‘are the No. 1 agricultural source of greenhouse gases [sic] worldwide.’ …. Livestock raised in massive industrial farming arrangements, aptly called ‘confined animal feeding operations’ (CAFOs), have also been identified as a source of foodborne illness, and is yet another reason why the FDA has decided to ban real meat in favor of synthetic beef.

I started to contemplate realistic and economical ways about how I might be able to circumvent the tyrannical policy, before settling on becoming a rabbit farmer.

It was at this point I realized it was April Fool’s Day.

This is the reality of living under absolute lunacy. Up is down, and down is up. “War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, Ignorance is Strength.” Things are so backwards, thinking Americans can’t tell what is true and what isn’t. Because Biden and his accomplices are that tyrannical, made-up measures to ban citizens from basic nutrition don’t even raise a flag as fictional.