Twitter's top censor donated $18,000 to Democrats before shutting down the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop revelations

This week, we've been introduced to a new breed of an old Stasi standby now in the United States: the intrusive political censor.

Once the province of crummy, furtive, little gray-faced men, as depicted in "The Lives of Others," these modern day censors are now out and open as big social media stars, not even trying to hide their claims to being our political masters.

While Elon Musk, was decrying the censorship activities of Twitter's top corporate attorney Vijaya Gadde, and the latter famously bawled about her company's new owner, Joe Biden's secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, was introducing us to think tank regular Nina Jankowicz who made a bizarre Disney-tune singing video on TikTok as his new "Disinformation Governance Board" chief.

Neither of these characters have a claim to impartiality in their zeal to censor others in the name of halting "disinformation." Both are clearly Democrat party hacks and tools.

And is it just me, or do the smug, self-satisfied, expressions on the faces of these censors look remarkably alike?

Much of the attention is focused on Jankowicz now, but an equal amount of attention needs to be focused on Twitter's chief censor Gadde. That's because revelations are coming out about her equally egregious Democrat political activity.

According to the Daily Mail:

Gadde, 47, has been a low-key Silicon Valley power player for years, and at Twitter played a key role in the contentious decisions to ban Donald Trump and suppress news articles about Hunter Biden's laptop. The Post's Twitter account was also suspended for roughly two weeks. Later reporting, including from DailyMail.com, confirmed the laptop's authenticity.

The Mail pointed out that Gadde had "the final word" on who got censored and shut down on Twitter. And surprise, surprise, she did have a political agenda:

Federal records show that she has also donated regularly to Democratic candidates, contributing more than $18,000 over the past two decades, and most recently supporting Kamala Harris with a $2,700 check in 2019.

So we're supposed to believe that this smug censor at Twitter was just concerned about "violations of terms of service" from those accounts she banned and suppressed, instead of a naked, raw, in-kind political donor to Democrats? The shutdown of the New York Post after its Hunter Biden revelations coming two weeks before the 2020 election, and then mysterious reinstatement of the paper's account right after the election was done and over with was obviously a political act. Her shutdown of the president of the United States's account, while allowing the Taliban, Vlad Putin, China's sleazy oligarchs, antifa, and the Iranian mullahs, all spewing hate and threats to operate freely, was clearly another naked political act.

Both of these acts, plus innumerable shutdowns of smaller conservative accounts with large followings, was clearly an in-kind political donation to Democrats of enormous monetary value, and did affect the 2020 election outcome. Numerous polls showed that large numbers of voters were unaware of the Hunter Biden corruption evidence as reported by the New York Post, and would have changed their votes had they known. The Post was doing its job as a journalism outlet by reporting the news as it encountered it, and every word it reported was true. Yet it was shut down as 'disinformation' or a violation of Twitter's terms of service, a false and surely legally actionable act if there ever was one. What can that be called but a political act of favoritism? Now we have news that Gadde donated left and right to far-left Democrats in big dollar amounts.

The donations were claimed on Democratic National Committee spread sheets, but were the political acts, which were of far greater monetary value? President Obama's prosecutors drew the boom down on conservative film maker Dinesh d'Souza on a minor infraction over political campaign donations. What does shutting down America's oldest newspaper with a very true item of news in order to help Joe Biden win the 2020 election amount to? If Dinesh belonged in jail over his slight overage in his political donations to a friend, what does Gadde's act merit if there were justice in this world?

It just goes to show that the censorship game now being played by Democrats involves some extremely politically motivated players. They are looking for ways to come after Musk, while Gadde works to undermine from within at Twitter, while conservatives in general will be targeted by Biden's creepy singing TikTok star.

It highlights an astounding assault on the First Amendment that are the birthright of all Americans. These people are naked political operators clearly operating with tremendous power as pawns of the Democrats. They can't be shut down soon enough, with no allowances for legal improprieties.

Images: Twitter screen shots.