This piece should have been written by Babylon Bee instead of a media outlet owned by Jeff Bezos

The Washington Post, owned by the second richest man in the world, is attacking the only richer person, Elon Musk, for buying a large stake in Twitter. They never cared that the billionaire Mark Zuckerberg controls Facebook. They didn't care that billionaires own Google, which owns YouTube. They basically never cared about the rich sitting on the boards of media outlets until an independent thinker named Elon Musk became the biggest shareholder at Twitter and got a board seat.

They would not have a problem with Musk if he just repeated leftist talking points as the WaPo does.

Musk would be celebrated if he just went along.

Twitter was fine when they blackballed Trump, when they peddled the lies about Russian collusion like most of the media, when they silenced anyone who dared disagree with Fauci, when they buried the true story about Biden's laptop, and if they pretended that Joe has no involvement with Hunter, as they do..

The WaPo and other media outlets also seek to destroy Fox News and other people who don't agree with them. They claim that they are propagandists when it is the leftists who are the propagandists.

The media along with other Democrats always complain about the rich interfering in elections, unless of course it is billionaires like Zuckerberg and Soros spending massive amounts of money to elect leftists and to push a radical agenda that will destroy America. But now, the WaPo is worried:

Elon Musk’s vision of ‘free speech’ will be bad for Twitter It takes a lot of money to become a board member of Twitter, but not a lot else apparently. With a large stock purchase, an abuser of the service — Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the world’s richest man — has now essentially bought himself a warm welcome from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

The most humorous sentence in this piece is what follows this introduction:

For those of us who care about equity and accountability, Musk’s appointment to such a prominent role at a platform that serves hundreds of millions of users daily is highly disconcerting — a slap in the face, even.

The WaPo, NYT, CNN, CBS, NBC, USA Today, ABC, MSNBC haven't cared about the truth, equity and accountability for a long time. All they care about is power for leftists and they will gladly print lies every day to destroy people they oppose and bury truthful stories about people they support.

After all, just like Karl Marx, they pretend their policies are for the common good, when actually their policies are for a powerful government controlled by leftists. They would much rather see people dependent on the government instead of giving them the opportunity to move up the economic ladder.

It would also be acceptable if Musk didn't come out and say we should drill for oil. Heaven forbid that someone with those views has any say at a media company.

It is a true shame that no one at WaPo cares that there is not one piece of scientific evidence linking fossil fuels to temperatures because facts don't matter, only the leftist agenda.