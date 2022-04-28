There’s something funny about Kamala’s case of COVID

Kamala has COVID and it is, allegedly, a light, asymptomatic case. However, she’s being treated with heavy-duty medicine. The disconnect between these two facts makes it easy to come up with some cool conspiracy theories that will last as long as it takes Kamala to return to her office.

On Tuesday, Kamala Harris put out a tweet announcing that she was COVID positive, along with the ritual thanks for the vaccine and booster, neither of which protected her from getting COVID:

Today I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines. I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 26, 2022

As an aside, two days before that announcement, if you’d been paying attention, you would have seen a sure sign that Kamala was getting sick because she put out a tweet with a major (for a Democrat) error:

If pregnant women's unique challenges and stressors are not addressed, it will likely increase complications during and after pregnancy.



That's why we have given states the ability to expand Medicaid coverage to a full year after pregnancy for postpartum care. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 24, 2022

If you picked “transphobic” and “misgendering” to describe the error, you win the prize. Doesn’t Kamala know that, in Democrat World, it’s not just women who become pregnant? She must have been spiking a major fever to launch that kind of verbal assault against her transgendered-women supporters. But back to Kamala’s health. On Wednesday night, two days into Kamala’s COVID isolation, her hubby, the uncharismatic Douglas Emhoff, tweeted that Kamala is happily working away at home:

Thanks to everyone who sent well wishes for @VP. She is feeling good and is working from home. pic.twitter.com/iOsuX6e8oV — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) April 27, 2022

Maybe it’s just because I have a suspicious mind but to me, that is not the desk of a person who is actually working. It’s certainly not what my desk looks like when I’m busy working. There’s an awful lot of blank paper surrounding her. Also, what woman at Kamala’s relatively young age has a desk without a computer?

And another thing: Given Kamala’s incredibly banal, giggly-school-girl statements about space, I find it hard to believe that the thumbed copy of Douglas Brinkley’s American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race is really hers.

So far, though, this is what you’d expect: A healthy, relatively young woman tests positive for COVID, gets isolated, and continues to work from home—only in the case of Kamala, there’s reason to believe the whole work thing is a pose.

Things get weird, though, with this tweet from Marty Makary, M.D., a Johns Hopkins professor of medicine and public health:

Surprised to learn that Kamala Harris who is asymptomatic, healthy, and quadruple vaccinated is getting Paxlovid, a drug reserved for high-risk patients per the FDA label. — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) April 27, 2022

That strange prescription leads to two trains of thought, one highly conspiratorial. The “business as usual” thought is that Kamala’s doctors are being especially careful because she is the Vice President of the United States.

The conspiracy theory thought is that this is the beginning of ousting the Biden administration. On April 6, I advanced my theory after seeing Obama return to the White House, where he and everyone else at a reception ignored Biden, the actual president.

Briefly, I said that Obama was going to get back into the Oval Office. The plan would be to have Kamala sidelined (she would be paid off or threatened to quit), and Obama would bravely and nobly step forward to fill her shoes. Immediately after, Biden would either resign for health reasons or be booted under the 25th Amendment. Obama would then become president because there is nothing in the 22nd Amendment that prevents him from ascending to the presidency without an election.

Kamala’s strange treatment suggests that she’s sicker than anyone is admitting and may be “forced” to leave office.

Others are thinking along the same lines, but they believe that Hillary is the one who will step up when Kamala goes:

As I said, though, the moment Kamala gets a clean bill of health and returns to her normal job of embarrassing herself and America, these conspiracy theories will be thrown into the dust heap...right until the next time something weird happens involving Kamala Harris, the worst Vice President in America’s history.