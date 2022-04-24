The tragic irony of a National Guardsman’s death in the Rio Grande

Yesterday, I wrote about the death of a Texas National Guardsman, who drowned in the Rio Grande while rescuing people who were in the act of entering the United States illegally. In the same post, I pointed out that illegal aliens impose an incredibly heavy burden on America, whether we’re talking about economic costs or the fallout from criminal conduct. In this case, it turns out that this young American man sacrificed his life for...wait for it...people importing deadly, illegal drugs into America.

Fox News has the story:

Two illegal migrants who a now-missing Texas National Guard soldier tried to save from a river were involved in “illicit transnational narcotics trafficking,” officials said Saturday as the search for the missing service member resumed. The soldier went missing on Friday after entering a river in Eagle Pass to help two migrants who officials say “appeared to be drowning as they illegally crossed the river from Mexico to the United States.” In a statement, the Texas Military Dept. said that initial reports from Texas Rangers “have determined that the two migrants were involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking.” They are both in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody.

So, to recap: These two people were trying to enter America while carrying with them “illicit transnational narcotics,” a term that I’m pretty certain translates to fentanyl. Let’s talk about fentanyl for a moment:

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

So, how many people did Fentanyl kill between 2020 and 2021?

Fentanyl overdoses have surged to the leading cause of death for adults between the ages of 18 and 45, according to an analysis of U.S. government data. Between 2020 and 2021, nearly 79,000 people between 18 and 45 years old — 37,208 in 2020 and 41,587 in 2021 — died of fentanyl overdoses, the data analysis from opioid awareness organization Families Against Fentanyl shows.

What this means is that this unnamed but incredibly brave National Guardsman sacrificed his life for two people complicit in murder—and that’s true whether they’ve already caused American deaths in the past or will cause American deaths in the future. That’s appalling, disgusting...and all the fault of the Democrats.

Image: Migrants crossing the Rio Grande. YouTube screen grab.

In my previous post on the subject, I suggested that Americans needed to take a hard look at the benefits and burdens of Biden’s open border policies. All the benefits flow to the illegal aliens and all the burdens land on Americans. The fact that illegal aliens receive so many benefits means they have incentives to brave a potentially dangerous journey. This is especially true because they know that Americans will die to save them.

I’m going to say something very cruel but, I believe, necessary: It’s time for Americans to stop saving illegal aliens. No more Rio Grande rescues. No more searching through the border desert to find stragglers. No more American lives lost aiding criminal activity that hurts America and Americans.

The burdens need to shift to the wannabe illegal aliens to create a disincentive for their criminal conduct. These are not people fleeing a holocaust. These are economic migrants who do not want to wait their turn to immigrate legally to America. Instead, they want the instant gratification of the benefits Americans are forced to pay for, even as the illegal aliens drain American wallets and put American lives at risk.