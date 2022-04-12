The January 6th committee is hoaxing again

The January 6th committee is making news again:

The leaders of the House committee investigating the Capitol attack have grown divided over whether to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department of former President Donald Trump, even though they have concluded that they have enough evidence to do so, people involved in the discussions said. The debate centers on whether making a referral — a largely symbolic act — would backfire by politically tainting the Justice Department’s expanding investigation into the Jan. 6 assault and what led up to it.

Politically tainting the effort? It’s been a political effort from day one!

On another front, Representative Lynn Cheney told CNN:

“We have not made a decision about referrals on the committee,” Cheney said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “I think that it is absolutely the case, it’s absolutely clear, that what President Trump was doing, what a number of people around him were doing, that they knew it was unlawful. They did it anyway.”

My message to the committee is to stop talking on MSNBC or CNN. Please refer the case to the DOJ if you got something or stop talking.

Image: Liz Cheney (edited). YouTube screen grab.

My guess is that the committee knows that its days are counted. They know that the GOP will take over the House and this partisan committee will cease to exist. They will use the next seven months to squeeze whatever juice is left and give Democrats a distraction from inflation and everything else.

Perhaps in 2023, we can then have a real investigation of what happened on that day. For example, who made the decision to keep the US Capitol unprotected with thousands on the streets? Who did that?

In the meantime, please remember that all this nonsense will end soon. And maybe Lynn Cheney will ask herself a simple question: Why did I spend the last year of my political career hanging around with Democrats who used to call my wonderful father a war criminal?

