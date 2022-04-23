The big payoff for the lies of the Russian collusion hoax

We have many laws against lying to the public. You can't sell securities in the capital markets by making statements that are either knowingly false or are made with reckless indifference to the truth. You can't sell your house and hide material defects. Same for your car. It's against the law to call a cake a banana cake if contains no banana. Don't even think about selling candy as chocolate bars just because it tastes like chocolate.

But believe it or not, there is no law against trying to win the presidency or any other election by fraud. There's no law against trying to advance your career in politics by fraud. There's no law against a politician trying to get or retain power by lying to the public, and we all know that goes on 24/7. You must know that you can't lie to Congress; if you do, you can go to jail. But members of Congress can lie to you, and we all know they regularly do. Same for governments, presidents, governors, and all manner of political people. But don't even think about lying about a candy bar.

The truth about the Trump Russian collusion story is that it was undisputedly a hoax planned by the Clinton campaign, the DNC and their law firm Perkins Coie, and their opposition research firm Fusion GPS. This is reflected in the recent filings of special counsel John Durham. But the mainstream media never honestly cover it.

We hear a lot of concerns by the media and politicians about "threats to our democracy," but we don't hear that about the Russian collusion hoax. Yet if the attempt to subvert an election and deprive the voters of an honest vote by fraud and then to follow up by trying to destroy the administration of the elected candidate by that same fraud isn't the biggest attack on our democracy in our lifetimes, I don't know what is. But the mainstream media never refer to it as a threat to our democracy and never cover the story honestly because it's against their preferred narrative and that of their customers.

In fact, if they were told the truth, their customers would be angry. They would blame the messenger and reject the message. For far too many people, it doesn't matter whether the information provided them is false so long as it fulfills their preferred narrative. That's why people like Rachel Maddow, who promoted the Trump Russian collusion falsehoods over and over, are still on the air with a big following. That's why people still read the Washington Post and the New York Times. To these people, it just doesn't matter if the information is false — just so long as it damages their political opponents.



YouTube screen grab.