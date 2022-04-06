Signs abound that Disney's wokester stance on Florida's parental rights bill is bombing with its employees

Horning in on Florida's democratic process, Disney has made a spectacle of itself by effectively declaring itself a political organization intending to work for the rescission of Florida's parental rights law. That's the falsely labeled 'don't say gay,' law, which is actually about not teaching sex of any kind to children under the age of eight, Contrary to what the Hollywood elites claim, there is no reference in the law to the word 'gay.' That hasn't stopped the loud statements and misinformation coming out of Disney's top executives, who vow to step up their LGBTQ+ offerings to the American public, exclaimed that they would work as activists to end the law, and have gotten into a war of words with Florida's popular governor.

But there are signs that that noisy wokester stance not going over well with Disney's 77,000-plus employees at its Orlando theme park and that spells trouble for the wokesters running Disney.

According to the Daily Caller:

Employees at Disney are revolting against the company’s opposition to a parental rights law in Florida, a congressional candidate told Fox News. “The vast majority of Disney workers support the Parental Rights in Education Bill,” Castillo posted on Twitter last week. “They may be a silent majority, but they’ll be sending a loud message on Election Day.” “There is certainly pressure mounting within Disney,” Jose Castillo said during a Fox News appearance Saturday. “At some point I believe Disney executives will have to respond.”

The Caller notes that Twitter star Jack Posobiec posted some internal bulletin board messages from Disney employees upset at the company's wokester stance as well. The tweets can be read here.

I did some digging of my own on what kind of people might be working at Disney World in Florida, given that Castillo is a pol running for office and might be over-reading things, and the bulletin boards might contain the words of the most vociferous employees.

What did I find? That very likely the worker discontent at Disney World is real.

The first thing you find about the place when you do a Google search is that the theme park has many very dedicated, committed employees, with a number of them reaching the 50-year mark for service to the enterprise.

NPR did a spread late last year about at least three workers who've gotten their 50-year pin from the company and who are happy about their life choices:

The employees who make up the 50-year club say the theme park resort has allowed them to grow their careers and try on new hats. Kalogridis worked his way up to be president of Walt Disney World and Disneyland in California. Milam went from a warehouse worker to a buyer of spare parts for rides and shows.

They aren't the only ones Here's another local account about some other lifers at the outfit.

This is not to say that the place is an old-people's club, however. A look at the Indeed.com job reviews at Disney theme parks, and other accounts of Disney World employees describing what they like and don't like about their jobs suggest that there are lots of fresh faced young workers out of high school who took various Disney jobs on a lark, worked themselves hard at them, then left for better jobs elsewhere say they are pretty happy about their experiences. This worker here said it was indeed supportive and like a family.

Another thing that stood out was that there was a pretty strong culture of excellence, of telling a happy story to guests and giving these customers the best experience as a priority and that was more important than anything. That's quite hard work.

So in general, it's not a miserable place and many workers do like what they are doing and take pride in it

However, it's not without some real-world problems. Florida, for one has seen humongous growth as citizens flee blue states and come to Florida. That's driven up real estate prices, pricing many lower-wage workers out of affordable housing and forced them to drive long commutes, sometimes sleeping in their cars. Various accounts suggest that they feel exploited, particularly since Disney has made double-digit billions in net income and high profits and they are struggling even though they are working to exhaustion. Many have young families to support.

Wages have been forced higher, and at Disney World are now at $15 an hour minimum. But the Orlando area does have the lowest average worker wages of any theme park area according to one chart.

And, various accounts show that the theme park has a union, a sign of some bad management practices in the past right there.

All of these little details suggest a rather conservative work force actually -- the pride of their jobs, the culture of excellence, the realities of being a low-wage theme park worker working long hours and feeling powerless, making little money, and having to deal with huge cost increases and wokester preaching. It does rather suggest that the workers' interests at Disney are a bit different from the Disney elite's interests. These workers are the Florida population, after all, and theme park employment is the Orlando area's top type of employment.

And sure enough, there are signs of discontent at the new wokesterliness. Here's one Indeed.com review written a few days ago worth looking at:

Which pretty well tells what at least some of the sentiment is. The reality is, Disney World employees are not 'cast members' or other Hollywood figures, but actual employees doing a demanding job and struggling against high costs of living and wokester corporate values that come of being excluded from consideration. That's a pretty strong signal of a conservative work force -- you want a work force that shows up to work on time, employs a culture of excellence, and doesn't try to scam the system, you will probably end up with a conservative work force.

That's obvious enough in the various signs seen, which signals that Disney may not only face a consumer boycott, an adversarial Florida legislator and governor, but an employee revolt. Sound like a good corporate practice? The wokesters in charge never consider such things, but perhaps elections in the wake of Florida's enormously popular parental rights bill will get their attention.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License