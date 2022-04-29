Republicans, it’s time to clean up our party before we take on the Democrats

Steve Bannon - 02-09-2021 War Room: Pandemic - "Precinct Committeeman Tu... https://t.co/p4w1f3otf9 via @YouTube — @DanSchultz Gettr TruthSocial #LetsGoBrandon (@DanSchultz2) April 28, 2022

On February 9, 2021, an attorney based in Maricopa County, Dan Schultz, appeared on Steve Bannon's 'War Room' show. He explained what he called “The Precinct Strategy” – a blueprint to wrestle control of the Republican Party back from the conspirators and communist-sympathizers and place it into the hands of America First constitutionalists. Just two months ago, on February 27, President Trump released a statement giving his full support:

Just heard about an incredible effort underway that will strengthen the Republican Party. The “Precinct Strategy” is enlisting America First Patriots to their local County Republican Party committees, positions which are too often left vacant. If members of our Great [sic] movement start getting involved (that means YOU becoming a precinct committeeman for your voting precinct), we can take back our great Country from the ground up.

Intentionally hidden by Establishment politicians, this concept is unknown to conservatives across the country. Being a registered Republican or voting Republican does not make you an actual member of the party, and therefore you have no say in internal party politics – you’re merely a spectator at the mercy of the McCains and Cheneys; and their seemingly endless carbon copies. We have ceded control of our party to opposing forces camouflaged as one of us, and the remedy is the approach suggested by Schultz – America First Republicans mobilizing and becoming elected party members within the confines of the Republican Party.

Until recently, I have been an elected member of the Arizona Republican Party (for several years), and the profiteers of the political Establishment are well-aware they are on the brink of losing control. In a last-ditch and desperate attempt of misdirection, they urge the less intellectual members of the party to ‘focus on the Democrats’ – successfully drawing attention away from themselves: the lethal Greeks inside the Trojan Horse within our city walls.

This serves as a public service announcement to my fellow Republicans: do not fall for the sleight of hand. “Focusing on the Democrats” does not advance the conservative cause, nor does it stymie their progress – it is the backstabbers in our party that prohibit a runaway train of constitutional conservatism towards a restored Republic. Democrats are unconcerned with what Republicans think of them, and we have no say in how their party operates, as we are not Democrats (at least I hope not). This ploy is merely an effort to impede accountability as these infiltrative forces slowly metastasize and eventually overtake our party; with that, our country would be gone.