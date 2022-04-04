Not your father’s Disney -- or Walt’s

“The most magical place on earth” is now the queerest.

Walt Disney believed in the sanctity of the family and the power of imagination. He said of his grandest creation, “Disneyland is the star, everything else is in the supporting role.” He lived by his credo: “Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age, dreams are forever.”

Walt Disney passed away in 1966. And, ironically, so did his dream.

And the company he created has effectively changed his credo to: “Gayness is timeless, sexual adventurism has no age, transgenderism is forever.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed into law the Parental Rights in Education bill. The legislation prohibits the instruction of sexual education and gender orientation to school children under eight-years-old, those in pre-K through grade 3. Democrats and other so-called progressives immediately and preposterously dubbed the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” A more accurate moniker would be the “Doesn’t Say Gay Bill,” since the word “gay” literally never appears in the bill. But let’s not let the truth stand in the way of a good narrative, right?

In any case, leftists, progressives, Democrats (but I repeat myself) and other assorted morons and asshats went ballistic when they discovered they may no longer legally be able to indoctrinate young children into the LGBTQIA++++++ lifestyle/community…or even simply describe what they did in or out of bed with their significant others over the past weekend to their young and inquisitive classroom charges on any given Monday morning. Repression! Oppression! The white, male, Christian patriarchy at its evil worst! The insatiable desire of many of today’s teachers to talk to-- and with-- young kids about sexuality and “gender fluidity” is shocking, creepy, abusive…and borderline criminal. Or should be.

Disney issued a statement roundly condemning the bill.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis then called out Disney for issuing the statement, declaring: "This state is governed by the interests of the people of the state of Florida. It is not based on the demands of California corporate executives. They do not run this state. They do not control this state.”

Imagine if U.S.-based multi-national corporations like, say, Amazon, Google, Disney, or Pfizer could influence or even dictate U.S. policy! Ridiculous! Preposterous! Could never happen. Why, if it did, the United States would be an oligarchy, much like Russia. Hah!

Chasten Buttigieg, husband of U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, took to Twitter to indignantly state: “Every LGBTQ student, teacher, parent, nurse, astronaut, mechanic, soldier, etc., in Florida is still LGBTQ. The governor can sign a bill making it illegal to acknowledge their existence, but he can’t make them disappear with a pen. Love will always win, friends. Onward.”

“Every LGBTQ student, teacher, parent, nurse, astronaut, mechanic, soldier, etc., in Florida is still LGBTQ?” All of them? Wow. And what of electricians, plumbers, secretaries, check-out clerks, professional athletes, veterinarians, and waitresses? Does DeSantis’ bill make it illegal to acknowledge their existence, too? What if you happen to be a bisexual parent who is also a teacher and in the National Guard? Does DeSantis’ bill make you disappear? Call for your execution? Such preposterous poppycock should be beneath even the husband of a member of the Biden administration.

Disney corporate president Karey Burke boldly stated that she wants a minimum of 50% of Disney’s characters to be LGBTQIA and/or racial minorities going forward. And how is Disney going to make it queer clear to the kiddies that all these characters are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender?

Disney has already done away with all gendered greetings and messages at its American parks, replacing them with “hello ‘dreamers,’” etc.

Worse yet, Disney production coordinator Allen March says his team is utterly committed to “exploring queer stories” and “canonical trans characters,” as well as “canonical bisexual characters.” Canonical?

Here is the definition of “canonical:”

According to or ordered by canon law.

"the canonical rites of the Roman Church"

Included in the list of sacred books officially accepted as genuine.

"the canonical Gospels of the New Testament"

relating to a cathedral chapter or a member of it.

Do we really wish to conflate sodomy, bisexuality, transgenderism, and gender dysphoria with the “sacred?”

Not to be outdone, Disney executive producer Latoya Raveneau was caught on video stating: “I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness.” Yay! Queering Disney! Yay! “Gay, gay, gay, gay!”

And Disney’s activism partner Nadine Smith, of Equality Florida, told the company’s LGBTQ employees that DeSantis and Republicans want to “erase you,” “criminalize your existence,” and “take your kids.” In reality, it is conservatives who routinely get cancelled, erased, and whose very existence is criminalized. Talk about fake news and disinformation! Republicans want to take the kids from members of the LGBTQ community? Really? Has this ever happened? Even once before? What would they do with them if they kidnapped them? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? (This is precisely the kind of bullsh*t that the mainstream media adores and traffics in, literally fake news. It is more than biased. It is disingenuous, it is untrue, it is deliberately malicious, and it does immeasurable and permanent harm to society at large on several levels. It is why, tragically, the mainstream media as presently constituted is truly the enemy of the people.)

Imagine the possibilities of this gay new world! Buzz Lightyear and Sheriff “Woody” would be so good together, if you know what I mean! We can dream about magical moments between Jasmine and Elsa! That’s what I’m talkin’ ‘bout! Tarzan, Jane, Tinker Bell, Cruella de Ville, Captain Hook, Ariel, Minnie, Mickey, Goofy…the delicious permutations are endless!

And I’m sure our kids will enjoy it all! Remember, love will always win, friends. Onward.

Photo credit: Gay Days Mickey Mouse Hat, Amazon.com