Next step -- pedophilia

The dishonesty over the recently signed Parental Rights in Education Bill in Florida has reached fever pitch, with LGBTQ+ groups and now the Disney Corporation proclaiming that it is a “don’t say gay” bill.

The pertinent text of the Bill reads;

Requires district school boards to adopt procedures that comport with certain provisions of law for notifying student's parent of specified information; requires such procedures to reinforce fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding upbringing & control of their children; prohibits school district from adopting procedures or student support forms that prohibit school district personnel from notifying parent about specified information or that encourage student to withhold from parent such information; prohibits school district personnel from discouraging or prohibiting parental notification & involvement in critical decisions affecting student's mental, emotional, or physical well-being; prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels; requires school districts to notify parents of healthcare services; authorizes parent to bring action against school district to obtain declaratory judgment; provides for additional award of injunctive relief, damages, & reasonable attorney fees & court costs to certain parents.

Not a word about gay. The bill insists that parents, not educators, should be leading discussions with their own children about sexuality and sexual identity. To think that a five to eight-year-old has the mental or emotional capacity to grasp the concept of sexuality or gender identity is ludicrous.

In America, children cannot be interviewed by a police officer or prosecutor without an adult being present, and only then with parental consent. To think that children in an educational setting would be forced to engage in a discussion on sexuality or gender identity without the expressed consent of their parents is ludicrous.

What is striking is how adamant the radical Left and LGBTQ+ community have been in their quest to impose sexuality and gender identity on children as young as five years old. But why?

Here’s a thought. If children can be encouraged to consent to their sexuality or gender identity at a young age (behind the backs of their parents), what prevents someone from insisting that, if they’ve made this consent, that they should not then be able to consent to sex with an adult?

