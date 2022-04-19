Many Democrats doubt Biden will stick around

May you live in interesting times, or something like that. I feel pretty confident that whoever it was who came up with that line could not have imagined the Biden presidency.

According to a new poll, some voters don't think Mr. Biden will be around until the end:

Such a question might have seemed a bit over the top, as Biden only entered office in January of 2021. But, after a year of record inflation and gasoline price hikes, devastating COVID lockdowns, a surge of illegal immigration, the botched departure from Afghanistan, and growing questions over the 79-year-old president's mental fitness, a surprising number of Americans now think Biden won't last even another two and a half years in office, according to the latest I&I/TIPP Poll. The poll asked adults: "In your opinion, how likely is it that Joe Biden will complete his first term in office?" Predictably, most Americans (71%) said Biden was likely to last through his four years. But 21%, or one in five, said it was "not likely" he would last.

Do you ever recall anything like this? I don't, and you probably don't, either. At the same time, do you recall a modern candidate who campaigned from his basement? Or one who avoided questions at all cost? Or one who sat down only with friendly reporters? Or a president who always speaks to the nation when no one is watching — i.e., in the afternoon? Or one who will not answer questions? Or one who "gaffes" as often as President Biden?

Honestly, I hope he sticks around until the next inauguration. I can't wait to see the civil war that the party is about to embark on when V.P. Harris faces a challenge from Mrs. Clinton or Secretary Pete.

In the meantime, how is this playing overseas? It can't be good.

Image: Gage Skidmore.