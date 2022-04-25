Remind me again who are the racial supremacists in America?

CWBChicago reports:

Three men face felony charges after police found three guns in a car and one man threatened to “beat the whiteness off” a cop at the scene, prosecutors said. It happened during an impromptu street party Thursday evening in Old Town.

Around 10 p.m., officers watching Chicago police surveillance cameras on the 1300 block of North Hudson noticed a large gathering with people drinking and cars double parked in the street, Assistant State’s Attorney Molly Bruno said.

At one point, they allegedly saw Andre Pughsley, 28, making shooting gestures and grabbing his waistband. The camera operators, suspecting he had a gun, sent patrol units to the scene.

Arriving officers saw Pughsley in a white car and tried to pull it over, Bruno said. Pughsley allegedly reversed his car, parked in front of the gathering, and tossed his car keys into the crowd.

Officers tried to detain him, but a crowd of 30 or 40 people reportedly surrounded the cops. A man in the crowd, Darian Davis, punched one officer in the face but got away before police could arrest him, Bruno alleged.

A second officer who was trying to control the growing crowd asked Terrell Esco, 26, to step out of the street and onto the sidewalk, she continued.

Instead, Esco allegedly approached the officer, clenched his fists, and said, “I’ll beat the whiteness off you, you b*tch ass.” The cop arrested him.

Back-up units arrived and took Pughsley into custody.