Looking for a Democrat who stands up to the crazies? Here he is

Over the last 15 months, Rep. Henry Cuellar of South Texas has been a loud critic of President Biden's border policies, such as eliminating Title 42. Cuellar was one of two Democrats in Texas to say no!

On another matter, Mr. Cuellar is refusing to go along with his party. This is from The Texas Tribune:

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Democrat from Laredo, broke with his party to vote against a landmark marijuana legalization bill on Friday that passed in the House. Only one other Democrat voted against it. Cuellar, who is currently in a fierce runoff for his 10th term against progressive attorney Jessica Cisneros, has long infuriated progressive Democrats with his conservative positions on many social issues. The Laredo politician opposes abortion and was the lone Democrat to vote against federal abortion rights [sic] legislation last fall.

Yes, Mr. Cuellar is making it easy for the AOC wing of the party to hate him, opposing open borders, marijuana, and abortion.

Mr. Cuellar may pay a price for his conservatism or independence. He is fighting to keep his seat in a party runoff.

At the same time, Mr. Cuellar may know his district better than we do. It is a culturally conservative section of Texas trending Republican, in large part because of the Democrat party's attack on the 2nd Amendment, support of abortion, and open borders.

Last, but not least, Mr. Cuellar could switch parties and come to our side. My guess is that he'll have more in common with us than the woke Democrats.

Image: U.S. Department of Agriculture via Flickr, public domain.