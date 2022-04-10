Life in the terror wave

Go have a beer and get murdered.

They sat in a restaurant and got murdered.

YouTube screengrab

They went down for a walk with the baby and got murdered.

Went shopping for the holiday and got murdered.

Ride a bicycle and get murdered.

She was filling her car with gas and got murdered.

Walked down the street and got murdered.

Crossed the road and got murdered.

Celebrate with friends and get murdered.

They were on their way to school and were murdered.

They drove home in a car and got murdered.

This is what happens if you are an Israeli.

Don't believe them when our murderers tell you they are the victims of our violence and oppression.

They lie to you even as they kill us.

Enjoy your Passover and Easter and we mourn our newly dead.

Barry Shaw, The View from Israel.

