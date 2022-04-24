Jill Biden raged against Democrats' choice of Kamala Harris as Joe's VP

It's not a very well kept secret that Jill Biden can't stand Kamala Harris, but now we are getting some additional particulars.

According to Fox News:

First lady Jill Biden expressed frustration that Kamala Harris was the top choice for vice president, according to an upcoming book from two New York Times reporters. An excerpt provided to Fox News from Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns' forthcoming book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," describes the vice presidential nomination process during Joe Biden's 2020 campaign.

Jill made this raging comment that ended up in the book:

"'There are millions of people in the United States,' she began. ‘Why,’ she asked, ‘do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe,'" the authors wrote of a conversation Jill Biden had after she learned Harris became a leading candidate to serve as Biden's running mate.

It squares with an earlier report that Jill yelled "Go f*** yourself!" about Harris in the wake of the incident.

Jill raged and raged.

Biden himself, who has no moral scruples whatsoever, supposedly objected on these grounds, too:

The book also highlights Biden's own reservations to select Harris as a running mate. Noting her "past romantic relationship with Willie Brown, the former San Francisco mayor who had appointed Harris to a pair of minor political positions," the book said Biden described the behavior "as the kind of thing that should be off limits."

It was probably a feeble attempt to dissuade his handlers from making Harris the Biden vice president, which would placate Jill.

But it's obvious that neither Joe nor Jill had influence. Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, made the decision to make the wretched Harris Joe's running mate, despite her failure to score a single delegate in the primaries, with the oily explanation that putting Harris in the second slot, instead of, say, the more moderate Democrat Rep. Val Demings, would make Biden look "magnanimous" after Harris called Biden a flaming racist. That's some logic. But what Klain said was what went, so too bad if Jill didn't like it.

This certainly would explain the leaks (and counter-leaks) that have followed, the opening shots suspected of coming from Jill's office, about Kamala Harris's chaotic office, failure to do her job, and trivial preoccupations.

It squares with what AT editor-in-chief Thomas Lifson noted in his post last year when an earlier book came out that said the same thing.

The uneasy relationship between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris just got harder to paper over. The obviously ghoulish expectation that V.P. Harris will succeed her doddering husband without the benefit of an election and the signs of rebellion from the veep make the relationship between the two women testy at best. Should death or the 25th Amendment remove her husband from office, "Dr. Jill" loses all the status and perks of the presidency, which she obviously relishes. Going back to teach remedial English to community college students might lose some of its appeal. With V.P. Harris hovering in the background waiting to step up, it is understandable for Mrs. Biden to harbor suspicions and resentments. Excerpts from a new book by Edward-Isaac Dovere, former chief Washington correspondent for Politico and current staff writer for The Atlantic, claim that Jill Biden was so enraged at Kamala Harris during the presidential campaign that she exploded in an epithet-laced rage on a group phone call. The trigger was the June 2019 presidential debate during which Harris, facing fundraising issues, attacked Biden for having praised segregationist Senate colleagues as able to work together with him, during a fundraiser a couple of days before the debate.

A while back, I noted this little incident with dualing Vogue profiles for the pair, too:

It's striking, what's gone down with that over-the-top gushy profile they ran about Jill Biden, whom they actually call a "goddess." In strong contrast, Kamala Harris got the bum's rush when she posed for a photo shoot just five months earlier. They promised to run her cover photo in a powder blue suit, as she demanded, but instead, they ran an embarrassing shot of her posing in front of pink bed sheets and wearing junky tennis shoes.

It's obviously nasty stuff and very unlikely to have been resolved as both political ships sink into the mire of low poll numbers.

The Bidenites had a particularly disgusting vice presidential selection process, not just with Ron Klain calling the shots over doddering Joe, but with stuff like this:

[Former New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan] Grisham, whom the book billed as a "no-nonsense former state health secretary buried in managing the pandemic on the ground," told the authors of the book that the vetting process [for vice president] from Biden's team was "insane." "He asked me to sell him on vice president: ‘Why should you be the vice president?’" Lujan Grisham said, according to the book. "I didn't ask to be vice president," she told Biden. "You asked for me to be vetted — you tell me why you think I would make a good vice president. This was not my idea."

Eeew. Who'd want to serve under a creep like that?

Well, it seems that Harris, who has no accomplishments and no popularity, did, and Klain gave her the opportunity, leaving Jill sputtering. What a miserable scenario.

Let's just say that at this point, Joe's long slide downward is not over, and the rage of unplacated Jill can only intensify.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0